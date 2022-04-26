The Worldwide Antispasmodics Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2027

Apr 26, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antispasmodics Drugs Market Research Report by Drug type, Route of administration, End-User, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 11.60 billion in 2021, USD 12.54 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.26% to reach USD 18.69 billion by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antispasmodics Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antispasmodics Drugs Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. High incidences of irritable bowel syndrome and adoption of inactive lifestyle
5.1.1.2. Rising healthcare expenditure and improvement in treatment
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Adverse effects associated with the antispasmodic drugs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing investment in research and development
5.1.3.2. Increasing patient awareness level and improvement in treatment
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Derivation of the plant-based antispasmodics
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict
6. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Drug type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dicyclomine hydrochloride
6.3. Hyoscyamine
6.4. Loperamide hydrochloride
7. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Route of administration
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Injectable
7.3. Oral
7.4. Sublingual
8. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hospitals
8.3. Speciality centres
9. Antispasmodics Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hospital pharmacy
9.3. Online pharmacy
9.4. Retail pharmacy
10. Americas Antispasmodics Drugs Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Antispasmodics Drugs Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antispasmodics Drugs Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. ACTIZA PHARMACEUTICAL
14.2. Akorn Inc.
14.3. Allergan, Inc.
14.4. Ambrosia Pharma
14.5. Aurobindo Pharma Limited
14.6. B JOSHI AGROCHEM PHARMA
14.7. Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt Ltd.
14.8. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
14.9. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
14.10. Fresenius Kabi AG
14.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
14.12. Lannett Company, Inc.
14.13. LEXICARE PHARMA PVT. LTD.
14.14. Mylan N.V.
14.15. Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14.16. RIPCORD PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD.
14.17. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
14.18. Solitaire Pharmacia Private Limited
14.19. Strides Pharma Science Limited
14.20. SunGen Pharma LLC
14.21. Wellona Pharma Private Limited.
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbdag3
