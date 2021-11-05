The Worldwide Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Industry is Expected to Reach $696 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Transplant Type; Disease Indication; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market to reach US$ 696.18 million by 2028 from US$ 421.86 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye diseases causing corneal blindness and significant rise in elderly population. However, the high cost of ophthalmology surgeries and devices is hindering the market growth.



According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021, there is a high demand for corneal donors around the world as ~10 million people need corneal transplants. However, the number of transplant recipients greatly exceeds the availability of corneal tissues. In densely populated counties, such as India, patients with blind cornea wait for corneal transplants for more than 6 months. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, ~6.8 million people across the country have poor vision in one eye, and ~1 million people have both their eyes with poor vision, caused by corneal diseases. In 2019, corneal blindness affected ~120,000 people in India, and by the end of 2020, it is estimated to have 10.6 million cases of unilateral corneal blindness.

The country needs ~250,000 corneas each year; however, the total number of corneas donated each year is ~25,000. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, about 25,000 corneal transplantation procedures are performed every year against a requirement of one million dollars. Thus, the shortage of corneal donors, in contrast with the high prevalence of corneal blindness, is expected to provide high growth opportunities for corneal implant manufacturers.



The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, by type, is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea. The human cornea segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021. However, the artificial cornea segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and others. The penetrating keratoplasty segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

However, the endothelial keratoplasty segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The artificial cornea and corneal implant market, based on disease indication, is segmented into Fuchs' Dystrophy, keratoconus, fungal keratitis, and others. The Fuchs' Dystrophy segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

However, the fungal keratitis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs, and others. The specialty clinics and ASCs segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases that Causes Corneal Blindness

5.1.2 Significantly Rising Elderly Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Expensive Ophthalmology Surgeries and Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Shortage of Corneal Donors Provides Opportunities for Corneal Implant Manufacturers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 3D-Printed Human Corneas

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, by Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Human Cornea

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Human Cornea: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Artificial Cornea

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Artificial Cornea: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Transplant Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market, by Transplant Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Penetrating Keratoplasty

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Penetrating Keratoplasty: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Endothelial Keratoplasty

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Endothelial Keratoplasty: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By Disease Indication

9.1 Overview

9.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Share, by Disease Indication (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Fuchs' Dystrophy

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Fuchs' Dystrophy: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Keratoconus

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Keratoconus: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Fungal Keratitis

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Fungal Keratitis: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)

10.3 Hospitals

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Hospitals: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Specialty Clinics and ASCs

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Specialty Clinics and ASCs: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others: Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Global Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies in the Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market

13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Organic Growth Strategies

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 AJL OPHTHALMIC S.A

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 ADVANCING SIGHT NETWORK

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Aurolab

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 CORNEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 KERAMED, INC.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 EyeYon Medical

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Florida Lions Eye Bank

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Corneat Vision

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 CorneaGen

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8owv8n

