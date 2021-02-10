The Worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, e-Commerce), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 43.6 billion in 2021 to USD 76.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2026.

The key factors driving the growth of the AMH equipment market are growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in e-commerce due to onset of COVID-19, increasing presence of startup companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, rising popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, and surging labor cost and safety concerns.

Market for robots to account for largest market share during forecast period

The robots segment is expected to continue to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Implementing robots significantly increases the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing companies and warehouses. Using robots can reduce labor costs, protect employees from injuries, and provide a high return on investment. Such advantages are fueling the demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities. The advantages of implementing robots for such repetitive tasks have been realized by manufacturing and warehousing facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the AMHE market post-COVID-19 as well.

Unit load material handling systems to account for a larger market share during forecast period

These systems are widely used in various industries as they are cost-effective and can handle several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips, the time required for loading and unloading, and the cost of handling. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AMHE market faced a bump in its growth. However, it also created awareness amongst the manufacturers and warehouse operators in the e-commerce, automotive, and semiconductor and electronics industry regarding the benefits of unit load material handling systems. Thus, an increase in the adoption of such equipment in these industries is expected.

Automotive to hold the largest size during forecast period

The automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The need for constant availability of components and spare parts, just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials, and reduction in the cost of unproductive labor are driving the growth of the automotive industry segment. Automotive is amongst the most innovative industries in terms of using automated equipment. The industry has shown remarkable resilience from May 2020 to December 2020. The automotive market of Europe and the US is expected to achieve the pre-COVID-19 level by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, China has already rebounded, nearing the pre-COVID-19 level, with the potential to achieve 30 million new vehicle sales by 2025.

APAC is expected to capture largest market size during forecast period

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the AMH equipment market during the forecast period. Rising awareness related to warehouse automation, increased emphasis of the leading economies such as China and Japan on robotics and automation, and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the primary factors contributing to the higher share of APAC in the AMH equipment market. The rapid growth of automotive, e-commerce, food & beverages, and healthcare industries in emerging economies, such as China and Japan, has contributed to the growth of the AMH equipment market in APAC. Moreover, governments in APAC countries are increasingly emphasizing safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of AMH equipment. The market is witnessing rapid growth in countries such as China and Japan, owing to increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers in the installation of such equipment at warehouses and distribution centers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

4.2 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product

4.3 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by System Type

4.4 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry and Region

4.5 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) in e-Commerce due to COVID-19

5.2.1.2 Increasing Presence of Startup Companies Offering Robotic Solutions for Warehouse Automation

5.2.1.3 Rising Popularity of AMH Equipment Among Leading Industries

5.2.1.4 Surging Labor Costs and Safety Concerns

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost of AMH Equipment for SMEs

5.2.2.2 High Integration and Switching Costs

5.2.2.3 Unavailability of Skilled Workforce to Handle System Operations due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Level of Order Customization and Personalization

5.2.3.2 Digitization of Supply Chain Processes with Integration of IoT and AMH Equipment

5.2.3.3 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.4 Presence of Huge Intralogistics Sector in Southeast Asia

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Production and Revenue Losses due to Unwanted Equipment Downtime

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Related to Sensing Elements

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Case Study

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Landscape



6 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Robots

6.2.1 Traditional Robots

6.2.1.1 Articulated Robots

6.2.1.2 Cylindrical Robots

6.2.1.3 SCARA Robots

6.2.1.4 Parallel Robots

6.2.1.5 Cartesian Robots

6.2.2 Collaborative Robots

6.2.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots

6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval System

6.3.1 Unit-Load

6.3.1.1 Unit-Load ASRS to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

6.3.2 Mini-Load

6.3.2.1 Increasing Demand from Retail Industry is Fueling Mini-Load ASRS Segment

6.3.3 Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

6.3.3.1 VLM Saves Up to 85% of Floor Space

6.3.4 Carousel

6.3.4.1 Vertical Carousel

6.3.4.1.1 Optimized Floor Space Offered by Vertical Carousels Drives Their Demand

6.3.4.2 Horizontal Carousel

6.3.4.2.1 Fast Roi Encourages Implementation of Horizontal Carousels

6.3.5 Mid-Load

6.4 Conveyor & Sortation Systems

6.4.1 Belt Conveyer

6.4.2 Roller Conveyer

6.4.3 Overhead Conveyer

6.4.4 Screw Conveyer

6.5 Cranes

6.5.1 Jib Crane

6.5.2 Bridge

6.5.3 Gantry

6.5.4 Stacker

6.6 Warehouse Management System

6.6.1 On-Premise

6.6.1.1 On-Premise Deployment to Dominate Overall WMS Market During Forecast Period

6.6.2 On-Cloud

6.6.2.1 On-Cloud Deployment to Grow at a Higher Rate During Forecast Period

6.7 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)



7 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unit Load Material Handling Systems

7.2.1 Advantages of Unit Load Material Handling Systems

7.2.2 Disadvantages of Unit Load Material Handling Systems

7.3 Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

7.3.1 Advantages of Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

7.3.2 Disadvantages of Bulk Load Material Handling Systems



8 Outdoor Material Handling Equipment Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Forklift

8.3 AGV

8.3.1 Tow Vehicles

8.3.2 Unit Load Carriers



9 Software and Services Used in AMH Equipment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Software

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Maintenance & Repair

9.3.2 Training

9.3.3 Software Upgrades



10 Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Play a Major Role in for Efficient Inventory Management in Automotive Industry

10.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.1 Increased Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment in Cleanroom Applications of Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

10.4 Metals & Heavy Machinery

10.4.1 Use of Automated Material Handling Equipment in Metals & Machinery Industry Enables Efficient and Cost-Effective Operations

10.5 Chemicals

10.5.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Help Ensure Safety of Employees and Manage Workflow Effectively in Chemicals Sector

10.6 Food & Beverages

10.6.1 Increased Global Demand for Food & Beverages is Driving Adoption of Automated Material Handling Equipment in this Industry

10.7 e-Commerce

10.7.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Smoothen Warehousing Operations of e-Commerce Industry

10.8 Healthcare

10.8.1 Rising Trend of Automated Warehouses is Boosting Adoption of AMH Equipment in Healthcare Industry

10.8.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

10.8.1.2 Medical Devices

10.9 Aviation

10.9.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Facilitate Manufacturing and Assembly Operations in Aviation Industry

10.10 Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

10.10.1 Increased Online Retailing Activities are Driving Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment to Carry Out Logistics Operations

10.11 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2019

12.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.3.1 Star

12.3.2 Emerging Leader

12.3.3 Pervasive

12.3.4 Participant

12.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Progressive Company

12.4.2 Responsive Company

12.4.3 Dynamic Company

12.4.4 Starting Block

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.5.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Expansions, Contracts, and Acquisitions

12.5.2 Product Launches and Developments



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Daifuku

13.2.2 Kion

13.2.3 SSI Schaefer

13.2.4 Toyota Industries

13.2.5 Honeywell International

13.2.6 Hyster-Yale Material Handling

13.2.7 Jungheinrich

13.2.8 Hanwha

13.2.9 John Bean Technologies

13.2.10 Kuka

13.2.11 Beumer

13.2.12 Knapp

13.2.13 Murata Machinery

13.2.14 TGW Logistics

13.2.15 Viastore

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Mobile Industrial Robots

13.3.2 Invia Robotics

13.3.3 Grabit

13.3.4 Avancon

13.3.5 Locus Robotics

13.3.6 Addverb Technologies

13.3.7 Meiden America

13.3.8 Automation Logistic

13.3.9 Invata Intralogistics

13.3.10 Westfalia Technologies

13.3.11 Autocrib

13.3.12 Ferretto

13.3.13 Haenel Storage System

13.3.14 Mias

13.3.15 Sencorpwhite

13.3.16 3PL Central



14 Adjacent & Related Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Limitations

14.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Market

14.3.1 Definition

14.3.2 Market Overview

14.3.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Application

14.3.3.1 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

14.3.3.2 Food & Beverages

14.3.3.3 Chemicals

14.3.3.4 Others

14.3.4 Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Region

14.3.4.1 Americas

14.3.4.2 Europe

14.3.4.3 APAC

14.3.4.4 RoW



15 Appendix

15.1 Insights of Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide

15.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

15.4 Available Customizations



