The Worldwide Automotive Conformal Coatings Industry is Projected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Conformal Coatings Market by Material (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Parylene), Component (ECU, PCB, Sensor, Battery Casing, LED and Infotainment System), Application Method, Vehicle Type, EV, Region - Global 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive conformal coatings market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing automotive electronics in vehicles and various technological advancements in the application method of conformal coating.

With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of automotive components. This scenario is expected to affect the automotive conformal coatings market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicles pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025. According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some governments, to attract customers.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is the fastest-growing market, by EV type.

Stringent emission norms across the globe have led to an increased focus by governments on promoting and investing in BEVs. This is expected to create a favorable environment for BEV sales and drive its demand. Electric vehicles have a higher installation of electronics than traditional vehicles, and the increasing sales of BEVs are expected to fuel the demand for conformal coatings to protect these vital components. These factors are expected to drive the market growth for the BEV segment in near future.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the automotive conformal coatings market.

The regional growth can be attributed to the higher production of vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Governments across the Asia Pacific region have formulated stringent safety and emission norms that are expected to increase the installation of automotive electronics. Moreover, modern features, such as power windows, automatic rain wiper, rear parking sensors, and LED DRL, are penetrating in entry to mid-level cars due to consumer demand. These features will require more electronic installations, which, in turn, is expected to drive the automotive conformal coatings market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Conformal Coatings Market

4.2 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Material

4.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Electric Vehicle

4.4 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Application Method

4.6 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Component

4.7 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronics in Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Costly Removal and Rework in Case of Damage

5.2.2.2 Size Reduction and Consolidation of Components

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Conformal Coating

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Autonomous and Connected Mobility

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Price of Conformal Coatings

5.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Scenario

5.3.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.3.3 High Impact Scenario

5.4 Revenue Shift for Automotive Conformal Coatings Market

5.5 Porter!?S Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem/ Market Map

5.8 Average Selling Price Trend

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Value Chain: Automotive Conformal Coatings Market

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Fully-Automatic and Eco-Friendly Cleaning Process for Removal of Conformal Coating

5.11.2 Chip Resistor Failure on Conformal Coated Pcba

5.12 Technological Analysis

5.13 Trade Analysis



6 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Silicone

6.3 Acrylic

6.4 Epoxy

6.5 Polyurethane

6.6 Parylene



7 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Ecu

7.3 Pcb

7.4 Sensors

7.5 Battery Casing

7.6 Led

7.7 Infotainment System



8 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)



9 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

9.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev/Hev)



10 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Application Method

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Brush Coating

10.3 Dipping

10.4 Selective Coating

10.5 Spray Coating

10.6 Vapor Deposition



11 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Europe

11.5 North America

11.6 Rest of the World



12 Analyst's Recommendations

12.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Key Market for Automotive Conformal Coatings

12.2 Growing Electrification - Key Focus Areas

12.3 Advancement in Material Type

12.4 Conclusion



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Revenue Analysis of Top Players

13.4 Market Evolution Framework

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Participants

13.5.5 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

13.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.7 Business Strategy Excellence

13.8 Competitive Scenario

13.8.1 Expansion

13.8.2 Acquisitions

13.8.3 New Product Development

13.9 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2017-2020



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Dow

14.2 Henkel

14.3 Chase Corporation

14.4 H.B. Fuller

14.5 Electrolube

14.6 Dymax

14.7 Altana Ag

14.8 Cht Group

14.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical

14.10 Vsi Parylene (Vertical Solutions)

14.11 Others

14.11.1 North America

14.11.1.1 Hzo

14.11.1.2 Para Tech Coating

14.11.1.3 Paratronix

14.11.1.4 Csl Silicones Inc

14.11.2 Europe

14.11.2.1 Comelec Sa

14.11.2.2 Peters Group

14.11.3 Asia-Pacific

14.11.3.1 Conins Pune

14.11.3.2 Dawn Tech



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations



