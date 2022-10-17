The Worldwide Automotive Solenoid Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Solenoid Market By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the automotive solenoid market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Automotive solenoids are electromechanically controlled valves. Automotive solenoids control the rate of flow of fluids (gas or liquid) in various automotive systems. Automotive solenoids work with electric current. Whenever the electricity flows through the solenoid coil will generate electromagnetic suction valve core (or overcome spring since the gravity). Automotive solenoids are commonly used to divert the flow of oil, water, gas and other material.



Factors, such as promising growth rate of the automotive sector, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and increasing demand for automated systems are expected to drive the automotive solenoid market growth during the forecast period. Initiatives by the government and prominent automotive OEMs is also expected to impact the automotive solenoid market optimistically. However, declining sales of diesel-based passenger vehicle coupled with fluctuation in raw material prices are expected to hinder the growth potential of the automotive solenoid market during the forecast period.



The Automotive Solenoid market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, application, type, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and electric vehicle. By application, the market is segmented into engine control, fuel and emission control, HVAC and others. By type, the market is divided into 2 Way Valve, 3 Way Valve, 4 Way Valve, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Prominent players profiled in this report includes Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Global Point Magnetics Asia Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Johnson Holdings Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Padmini VNA Mechatronics Ltd and Robert Bosch GmbH.



The drivers, restraints, and opportunities present in the market are explained in the report, in addition to the analysis of their impact. The report includes the study of the automotive solenoid market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive solenoid analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive solenoid opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive solenoid with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive solenoid is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

