The Worldwide Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Devices Type, Procedure, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

A treatment called bariatric surgery involves operating on the digestive system primarily for weight-loss purposes. By reducing the number of meals that the stomach can consume or limiting the number of nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal canal, bariatric surgery devices change the gastrointestinal tract. Numerous operations are being carried out for obese patients as a part of bariatric surgery.



The standard of care treatments for long-term weight loss (sleeve gastrectomy, Roux en-Y bypass, and biliopancreatic diversions with duodenal switch) primarily work by changing the levels of the gut hormones that regulate satiety and hunger, creating a new hormonal weight set point. In these operations, bariatric surgery is a hormonal surgery in which the shift in gut hormones occurs as a result of the restriction and malabsorption of the process.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for bariatric surgery devices has been severely damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of bariatric surgery equipment in the medical equipment market witnessed a substantial decline in the initial stages of the pandemic due to the diffusion of COVID-19 infection. In addition, all elective surgeries were postponed or canceled during the pandemic to make the most of the available hospital space for COVID-19 patients.

A large number of patients have been denied access to bariatric surgery due to the novel coronavirus's widespread distribution and the lockdown policies that followed it. With most doctors occupied with the uninterrupted care of corona patients during the ongoing pandemic, the only services available to patients in public hospitals were oncological therapies and surgical emergencies.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Prevalence Of Obesity All Over The World



Formerly regarded as a last alternative for weight loss, bariatric surgery has gained a lot of popularity over time due to the fact that it is both safer and more efficient than conventional medical techniques, such as prescription drugs and dietary counseling. Bariatric surgery has increased steadily in recent years all over the world.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) estimates that there were 158,000 bariatric procedures carried out in the US in 2011 as opposed to 198,851 in 2020. The market for bariatric surgery devices is predicted to develop as a consequence of the rising demand for related equipment & devices brought on by the rising number of performed bariatric procedures.



Helps In Preventing A Number Of Fatal Disorders



Obesity brings on a number of other diseases with it, including diabetes, liver cirrhosis, and cardiovascular disorders. According to the Cleveland Clinic, type 2 diabetes can go into long-term remission after bariatric surgery.

According to the study's findings, the technique is very successful in treating type 2 diabetes in obese people because it almost always leads to a three-year absence from insulin as well as other related medications. A person's risk of coronary heart disease, peripheral heart disorder, and stroke is considerably lowered post weight loss surgery. This factor is stimulating the growth of the bariatric surgery market.



Market Restraining Factors

Complex Go-To-Market Procedures Along With The Dearth Of Skilled Personnel



One of the biggest factors, which is restricting the growth of the market is the increasing number of complications in the process of receiving approvals for the clinical use of these devices. Developing markets are working hard to establish a regulatory framework that will discriminate between pharmaceutical products and medicinal devices and equipment.

The approval process is currently unstable and causes delays because there is no definite line between pharmaceuticals and devices. Therefore, it is anticipated that unstable regulatory frameworks will lengthen the clearance process for surgical equipment, somewhat restricting the market's expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Bariatric Surgery Devices Market



Chapter 4. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices Type

4.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market by Region

4.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Type

4.2.1 Global Accessories Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Suturing Devices Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Stapling Devices Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Energy/Vessel-sealing Devices Market by Region

4.3 Global Noninvasive Surgical Devices Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

5.1 Global Sleeve Gastrectomy Market by Region

5.2 Global Noninvasive Bariatric Surgery Market by Region

5.3 Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market by Region

5.4 Global Gastric Bypass Market by Region

5.5 Global Revision Bariatric Surgery Market by Region

5.6 Global Mini-gastric Bypass Market by Region

5.7 Global Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.2.5.3 Approvals and Trials:

7.3 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

7.4 Medtronic PLC

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Olympus Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8 Spatz FGIA, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.2.1 Approvals and Trials:

7.9 Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Richard Wolf GmbH

7.10.1 Company Overview

