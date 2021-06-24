The Worldwide Behavioral/Mental Health Software Industry is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery (Subscription, Ownership), Functionality (Clinical, EHR, CDS, Telehealth, RCM, BI, Administrative, Financial), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global behavioral health software market is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of behavioral health software are the increasing adoption of behavioral health software, availability of government funding, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations, favorable behavioral health reforms in the US, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage. On the other hand, data privacy concerns and a shortage of HCIT personnel are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market, by components in 2021

Based on components, the behavioral health software market is segmented into software and support services. The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market in 2021. The recurring requirement of support services (such as software upgrades and maintenance) is the major factor supporting its growth.

The community clinics segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the behavioral health market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the behavioral health software market has been segmented into community clinics, hospitals, and private practices. In 2021, the community clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share. Growing government initiatives to support these facilities and growing patient preference for community clinics are likely to drive behavioral health software adoption in this segment.

The behavioral health software market in Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Geographically, the behavioral health software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market in 2026, while Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing incidence of mental disorders, government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders, and the improving accessibility of behavioral healthcare are driving growth in the European region.

