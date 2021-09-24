The Worldwide Bioimpedance Analyzers Industry is Expected to Reach $767 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single-frequency, Multiple-frequency, Dual-frequency) Modality (Wired, Wireless) Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement) End User (Hospitals, Home Users) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioimpedance analyzers market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.

Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

Wireless bioimpedance modality segment to register the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period.

Based on the modality, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into wired bioimpedance analyzers and wireless bioimpedance analyzers. The wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period. The advancements in and the growing demand for wireless technologies are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising obesity rates in China, growing awareness about health and fitness, and the strong foothold of local players in Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases

5.2.1.2 Initiatives by Governments and Private Organizations to Promote Healthy Lifestyles

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Fitness Clubs, Weight Loss Clinics, and Sports Rehabilitation Centers

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets Across the Asia-Pacific and Latin America

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Inconsistency in the Accuracy of Different Bioimpedance Analyzers

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4.1 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Ecosystem Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multi-Frequency Bioimpedance Analyzers

6.2.1 Multi-Frequency Bioimpedance Analyzers Segment Dominated the Market in 2020

6.3 Single-Frequency Bioimpedance Analyzers

6.3.1 Increasing Obese Population to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

6.4 Dual-Frequency Bioimpedance Analyzers

6.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

7 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market, by Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wireless Bioimpedance Analyzers

7.2.1 Wireless Bioimpedance Analyzers Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

7.3 Wired Bioimpedance Analyzers

7.3.1 Benefits of Wired Devices to Drive Their Demand Among End-users

8 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Segmental Body Measurement

8.2.1 Segmental Body Measurement Segment to Dominate the Bioimpedance Analyzers Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Whole-Body Measurement

8.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Metabolic Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment

9 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Health and Fitness to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

9.3 Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

9.3.1 Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers Segment to Dominate the Bioimpedance Analyzers Market

9.4 Home Users

9.4.1 Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment

9.5 Other End-users

10 Bioimpedance Analyzers Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Players

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix (SMEs/Start-Ups)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Starting Blocks

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Company Footprint Analysis

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Omron Corporation

12.1.2 Tanita Corporation

12.1.3 Inbody Co. Ltd.

12.1.4 Rjl Systems, Inc.

12.1.5 Seca GmbH & Co. Kg

12.1.6 Evolt 360

12.1.7 Selvas Healthcare (Formerly Known as Jawon Medical)

12.1.8 Fook Tin Group Holdings Ltd.

12.1.9 Bodystat Ltd.

12.1.10 Charder Electronic Co. Ltd.

12.1.11 Maltron International

12.2 Start-Ups/SME Players

12.2.1 Biotekna

12.2.2 Biodynamics Corporation

12.2.3 Akern

12.2.4 Withings

12.2.5 Xiaomi

12.2.6 Sino-Hero (Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.2.7 Lumsail Industrial Inc.

12.2.8 Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

12.2.9 Bioparhom

12.2.10 Microlife

13 Appendix

