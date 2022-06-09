The Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Industry is Expected to Reach $200.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market (2022-2027) by Supply Chan, Service, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market is estimated to be USD 105.15 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 200.95 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.83%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agility, CEVA Logistics, Coyote Logistics, DHL International, Echo GlobalLogistics, Expeditors, FedEx, Mahindra Logistics, United Parcel Service of America, XPO Logistics, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The report analyses the Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Trend of Outsourcing Logistics in Developing Countries

4.1.2 Soaring Demand for Logistics in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Surge in the Number of Biosimilar Launches

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Last Mile Logistics Problem

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Retrieval Systems and Automated Storage

4.3.2 Growing Number of Patients Suffering from Various Diseases

4.3.3 Fostering Investment in R&D for Innovative Drugs

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Breaches and Other Security Threats



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market, By Supply Chan

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cold Chain

6.3 Non-Cold Chain



7 Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transportation

7.2.1 Air Freight

7.2.2 Overland

7.2.3 Sea Freight

7.3 Warehousing and Storage



8 Americas' Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Agility

13.2 Americold

13.3 AmerisourceBergen

13.4 APL Logistic

13.5 Burris Logistics

13.6 CH Robinson

13.7 CEVA Logistics

13.8 Coyote Logistics

13.9 DACHSER Transportation

13.10 DB Schenker

13.11 DGS Translogistics

13.12 DHL International

13.13 Echo GlobalLogistics

13.14 Expeditors

13.15 FedEx

13.16 Kerry Logistics Network

13.17 KUEHNE + NAGEL

13.18 Mahindra Logistics

13.19 Panalpina International Logistics Services

13.20 Penske Logistics

13.21 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

13.22 SF Express

13.23 Total Quality Logistics

13.24 TransGroup GlobalLogistic

13.25 United Parcel Service of America

13.26 XPO Logistics



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0rqaz

