The Worldwide Bioprocessing Industry is Expected to Reach $54.5 Billion in 2026

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Market (by Process, Technology, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing market is expected to record a value of US$54.52 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.49%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

The factors such as growing sales of biotech, rising number of clinical trials, rise in cell culture practice, growth in biopharma merger & acquisition deals, growing urbanization and growing awareness about various communicable diseases would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by waste disposal of single-use equipment and stringent regulations on bioprocessing. A few notable trends may include upsurge in biotech funding, growth in FDA approvals and emergence of various pandemic diseases.

The global bioprocessing industry is rapidly expanding due to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, as they are more extensively accepted for the clinical treatment of a wide range of ailments. Unlike small molecule drugs, these biomolecule-based therapeutics, or biologics, are produced using living cells in two distinct phases, called upstream and downstream. Therefore, growing production of wide range of biologics is providing lucrative growth opportunity to the global bioprocessing market.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bioprocessing market.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and ROW) have been analyzed in detail.

, , and ROW) have been analyzed in detail. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sartorius AG and Repligen) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Bioprocessing Equipment Manufacturers

Supply Chain Partners

End Users (Biopharmaceutical and R&D & clinical Centers)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Phases of Bioprocessing

1.3 Upstream and Downstream Activities

1.4 Major Bioprocessing Technologies

1.5 Bioprocessing Equipment

1.6 Advantages of Single-Use Bioprocessing



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Positive Impact on Bioprocessing Vendors

2.2 Increase in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

2.3 Emerging Role of Biosimilars in COVID-19



3. Global Bioprocessing Market

3.1 Global Bioprocessing Market by Value

3.2 Global Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Bioprocessing Market by Process

3.3.1 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Bioprocessing Market by Technology

3.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing System Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing System Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB) System Market by Application

3.4.6 Global Biopharmaceutical SUB Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Biopharmaceutical SUB Market Forecast by Value

3.4.8 Global Research & Development SUB Market by Value

3.4.9 Global Research & Development SUB Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Single-use Bioprocessing (SUB) System Market by Region



4. Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Sales of Biotech Drugs

5.1.2 Rising Number of Clinical Studies

5.1.3 Rise is Cell Culture Practice

5.1.4 Growth in Biopharma Merger & Acquisition Deals

5.1.5 Growing Urbanization

5.1.6 Growing Awareness About Various Communicable Diseases

5.2 Key Trends

5.2.1 Upsurge in Biotech Funding

5.2.2 Growth in Drug Approvals

5.2.3 Emergence of Various Pandemic Diseases

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Waste disposal of Single-use Equipment

5.3.2 Stringent Regulations on Bioprocessing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Share by Company

6.1.2 Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Danaher Corporation

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 Merck Group

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Sartorius AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Repligen

7.6.1 Business Overview

