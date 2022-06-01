The Worldwide Bottling Line Machinery Industry is Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottling Line Machinery Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Beverages, Processed Food), by Technology, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottling line machinery market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for processed foods and beverage products coupled with rapid technological advancements is expected to boost the demand for bottling line machinery during the forecast period.

COVID-19 resulted in a significant shift in consumer demand for beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, necessitating crucial modifications in the way supply chains operate worldwide. This led to a surge in demand for processed beverages and cosmetics leading manufacturers to adopt automated bottling line machinery to meet the growing demand.

The consumer behavior and preferences have transformed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, gravitating mostly toward healthy beverage options. Growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages, coupled with rising awareness pertaining to the total water intake among the younger generation is expected to drive the market growth.

The increasing demand for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products has forced the bottling line industry to shift from manual to semi-automatic operations; and in the last two decades, from semi-automatic to automatic operations, wherein the need for manual supervision is minimized. This shift is considered one of the key growth drivers for the market.

The increasing need for Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) expansion and innovative products is expected to augment the demand for beverage contract manufacturing. Thus, growth in the contract manufacturing industry is likely to drive the demand for bottling line machinery to improve productivity & efficiency in bottling as well as to reduce contamination risks and material wastage.

Manufacturers in the market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product portfolios and increase their production capacities and consumer base. As countries have started increasing their pharmaceutical production for self-sufficiency, market players are likely to increase their production capacities to cater to the market demand.

Bottling Line Machinery Market Report Highlights

The demand for automatic bottling line machinery is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of key benefits provided the equipment, including highly consistent packaging quality, increased personnel safety, and less wastage of materials.

The machinery demand in the beverages industry accounted for 25.2% of the overall penetration owing to the increasing preference of the masses to adopt a healthy lifestyle owing to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to demand for nutritional drinks.

The equipment demand in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, on account of surge in domestic pharmaceutical production and growing beverage contract manufacturing in India .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/599grz

