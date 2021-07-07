The Worldwide Calcium Silicate Insulation Industry is Expected to Reach $320 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Market by Temperature (High-Temperature & Mid-Temperature), End-use Industry (Metals, Industrial, Power Generation, Petrochemical, Transport), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium silicate insulation market size is estimated to be USD 256 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 and 2026.

The growth of the calcium silicate insulation market is primarily triggered by its increasing use in the transport and power generation industries. The major restraint for the market will be low awareness regarding the use of insulation products. However, rising demand for green building materials from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.

The high temperature is the largest calcium silicate insulation temperature for calcium silicate insulation market in 2020

The growing aluminum, cement, glass, and petrochemical industries in developing economies and rebound in power generation and other industrial activities in developed economies are expected to drive the market for the high temperature range segment. The need for sustainable thermal insulation in high temperature processing industries and increased regulations supporting the same are driving the calcium silicate insulation market.

Metals is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of calcium silicate insulation market between 2021 and 2026

Calcium silicate insulation is used in metal processing industries for steel, aluminium, and ferrous & non-ferrous casting application such as billet and ingot casting as transition plates, floats, spouts; head boxes for continuous casters; tips for continuous sheet casters; sprue bushes, tubes, nozzles and feeder box liner in low pressure die casting; hot face linings for dosing/holding furnaces and in launders & dams. It is also used for thermal insulation of liquid metals, for instance, it is used in direct contact with liquid aluminium alloys for transport, distribution and flow control of the metal. In order to achieve fire resistance rating, steel structures are cladded around with calcium silicate to provide thermal insulation.

Other applications in the metal industry includes providing components for the manufacturing of bolts and ingots in horizontal and vertical casting, for example nozzles, floats, stoppers and hot top rings. It is also used as an insulating medium for metal cladding.

APAC is expected to be the largest calcium silicate insulation market during the forecast period, in terms of value

APAC has dominated the global calcium silicate insulation market due to the growing investments in developing countries and manufacturing capacity additions across end-use industries, especially power generation, petrochemical, transport, metal processing and industrial infrastructure activities is increasing in developing economies such as China and India. This drives demand for thermal insulation, which has contributed significantly to the growth of the calcium silicate insulation market in APAC. China is the key market for calcium silicate insulation in the APAC due to its increasing industrialization and low-cost manufacturing technology. Most key players operating in the calcium silicate insulation market have their production capacities in APAC since the region's production cost is lower than that in other regions.

