The Worldwide Canned Sardines Industry is Expected to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canned Sardines Market By Processing, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global canned sardines market size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Sardine is a nutrient-dense oily fish that is commonly consumed by humans and used as a food by other fish and mammals. Sardines that have been cooked or smoked at a cannery and then packed in oil, water, or tomato sauce are known as canned sardines.

Sardines are a good source of calcium, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids and are said to have less mercury than other fish. Due to growing knowledge of the health benefits of sardine intake, the global market for sardines is growing at a rapid rate. To expand and explore the unexplored market, the major industry players are employing a variety of strategies.



According to global canned sardines market analysis, the global market is segmented on the basis of processing, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of processing, the market is classified into oil, sauce, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into households and commercial.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was quite moderate for the growth of the global canned sardines market. The rise in internet penetration and surge in e-commerce sales contributed toward the growth of the market. However, the trade restrictions and lockdown resulted into halting of production and manufacturing units. The recovery of the canned sardines market is expected in near future.



Sardines in canned form have been successful in gaining a consumer base, particularly those who seek ready-to-eat snack food that is both flavorful and healthful. Sardines in a can are a convenient snack that may be eaten straight from the can. When eaten with hot sauce or mustard, or as a salad topping, these have become increasingly popular in-home kitchens.

The product became so popular on the market that canned sardines began to dominate fresh sardines that required cooking before consumption. The availability of canned sardines in a variety of distribution channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, has facilitated the product's distribution and supply, resulting in a market boom.



