The Worldwide Canopy Bed Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

The global canopy bed market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.



A canopy bed is a type of bed that is hung with bed curtains above it resembling a roof. Functionally, the canopy offers warmth, comfort, and privacy, and can block light & sight. Moreover, canopy beds are easily available in the market through various distribution channels, including online stores and specialty stores. The continuous growth of online stores is likely to drive the growth of the canopy bed market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.



Global surge in sales of new and existing residential houses has majorly driven the growth of the canopy bed market. Moreover, increase in consumer spending on home improvement & home decor across the world acts as the key driver of the market. Furthermore, increase in number of commercial spaces market has propelled the growth of the canopy bed market. However, increase in cost of raw materials of canopy bed is hampering the growth of the canopy bed market during the forecast period. Conversely, improvement in lifestyle of consumers due to rise in disposable income especially in developing countries and rapid penetration of online retail platform are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the canopy bed market during the forecast period.



The global canopy bed market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into wooden and metal. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential and commercial. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, e-commerce, and B2B. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players in the global canopy bed industry analyzed in this report include AFK Furniture, Amish Furniture Factory, Benicia Foundry & Iron Works, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Charles P. Rogers, DHP Furniture, Inspire Q (Top-Line Furniture), The Four Poster Bed Company, TurnPost, and itahome.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on canopy bed market

3.4.1. Multiple scenario

3.5. Value chain Analysis

3.6. Top Impacting Factor

3.7. Parent Market Analysis

3.8. Market dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Global surge in sales of new and existing residential homes

3.8.1.2. Increase in spending on home improvement and home decor

3.8.1.3. Increase in number of commercial spaces

3.8.1.4. Rapid growth of the retail sector

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.2.1. Increase in cost of raw material

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Improving lifestyle due to rise in disposable income

3.8.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform



CHAPTER 4: CANOPY BED MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Wooden

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Metal

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CANOPY BED MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast.

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CANOPY BED MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. E-Commerce

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Specialty Store

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. B2B

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: CANOPY BED MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top Player Positioning

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AFK FURNITURE

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. AMISH FURNITURE FACTORY

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Product portfolio

9.3. BENICIA FOUNDRY & IRON WORKS

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. BERNHARDT FURNITURE COMPANY

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. CHARLES P. ROGERS

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. DHP FURNITURE

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. INSPIRE Q (TOP-LINE FURNITURE)

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. THE FOUR POSTER BED COMPANY

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. TURNPOST

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. YITAHOME

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

