The Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

The Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is a cellulose derivative made from plants, monochloroacetic acid, and caustic soda. Due to the increased demand from culinary and pharmaceutical applications, the demand for carboxymethyl cellulose is anticipated to increase in a rapid manner. Moreover, some of the growth catalysts for the market are increasing requirement for stabilizing agents in the food and beverage industries, rising demand from additional culinary applications such as thickeners, suspending agents, and bulking agents.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is an artificial tear replacement. It's used to keep dry eyes lubricated. It's also used to relieve the burning, irritation, and/or discomfort associated with dry eyes. It's also used to re-wet and lubricate soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses. It's also used to reduce the dryness, inflammation, and discomfort that come with wearing contact lenses.

Excellent thickening ability, rheology modification, water retention, filtration reduction, binding, dispersing, floating, crystallization inhibition, and ion exchange properties of carboxymethyl cellulose make it an ideal material for utilization in the formulation of ceramics, coatings, detergents, drilling fluids, food and beverages, paper, and textiles. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also used as an emulsion stabilizer in injection, a tablet adhesion and film-forming agent, and in a variety of medicinal and cosmetic applications.

In addition, CMC is utilized in a variety of glue and adhesive formulations for usage on practically any material. The leather industry makes extensive use of it. CMC has been used with starch and phenol-formaldehyde to create efficient adhesives for joining wood to other wood.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the diffusion of one of the most fatal pandemics of the century, various industries across the world have undergone a substantial downfall. COVID-19 is a contagious infection that appeared in China's Hubei province in late December 2020 for the first time, in the city of Wuhan. Exporters in both developing and developed countries have faced a significant number of obstacles as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.



The market has been significantly impacted by supply chain disruptions, shortage of labor across numerous markets. Lockdowns and curfews were enforced in countries all over the world with the purpose to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, affected people's lifestyles, health and well-being, and manufacturing businesses. Exporters are facing significant disruption during this pandemic, including import and export restrictions on various goods, as well as quarantine and lockdown guidelines enforced by governments.



Market Growth Factors:

Rise in demand for Food additives

There is a substantial utilization of carboxymethyl cellulose across the food industry around the world. The use of CMCX eliminates the need for churners and salt ice mixtures, which are commonly used in ice cream production. Further, premixes, bread items, instant noodles, meat products, sauces, quick-frozen food, and other ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products are ongoing trends nowadays. CMC is commonly used in food to absorb and hold water, limit crystal development, serve as a binder, extend shelf life, and create desirable texture or body.



Constantly rising demand and manufacturing of Detergent

Carboxymethyl cellulose comprises a variety of attributes that are highly beneficial in the detergent industry. The sodium derivative of carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in the production of detergents due to its excellent anti-soil redepositing properties. Moreover, in detergents, it also acts as a particle suspender to remove dust and impurities from the cloth, color retention agent to prevent fading of colors post the wash, homogenizer, stabilizer, as well as skin and texture protector.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lack of nutrients when used as an edible

Carboxymethyl cellulose is broadly being utilized in the food and beverages industry across the world intending to produce more edibles comprising this product. However, it is just a substitute that is used for replacing multiple agents. Carboxymethyl cellulose is a component in a supplement and cannot be considered as a whole food. Despite the fact that cellulose gum is widely regarded as a safe and appropriate food additive, there is still a possibility of it containing unknown dangers.



Purity Level Outlook

Based on the Purity Level, the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is divided into Highly Purified, Technical Grade, and Industrial Grade. In 2020, the technical grade segment procured a significant revenue share of the carboxymethyl Cellulose Market. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to the utilization of technical grade carboxymethyl cellulose for various industrial purposes such as Coatings, adhesives, pulp and paper, textiles, and other industrial uses.



Application Outlook

Based on the Application, the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is segregated into Food & Beverages, Oil & refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care, and Others. In 2020, the Cosmetics & Personal Care segment held a promising revenue share of the carboxymethyl cellulose market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of carboxymethyl cellulose in numerous cosmetic products. For instance, as a slip agent to offer more smooth texture in beauty creams, an anti-caking agent in foundations, and as a film former in nail polishes to provide a thin layer of the product.



Property Outlook

Based on the property, the carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Binder and Anti-repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier, and Excipient. In 2020, the thickening Agent segment held the largest revenue share of the carboxymethyl cellulose market. The growth of this segment is a contribution of the fact that Carboxymethyl cellulose is utilized as a thickening agent in a variety of sectors, including paint and textiles, cosmetics, paper, household care, oil and refining, pharmaceuticals, and construction.



Regional Outlook

Based on Region, the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. In 2020, Asia Pacific acquired the largest revenue share of the entire Carboxymethyl Cellulose market. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the large volume of CMC usage in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries in the region, Moreover, the rapid speed of ongoing developments across the region is expected to further introduce a substantial pool of opportunities for the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market across APAC.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DKS Co. Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., J.M. Huber Corporation, and Amtex Corp SA de CV.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Purity Level

3.1 Global Highly Purified Market by Region

3.2 Global Technical Grade Market by Region

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Application

4.1 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Region

4.3 Global Paint & Textile Market by Region

4.4 Global Oil & Refining Market by Region

4.5 Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Market by Region

4.6 Global Paper Coating & Household Care Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Property

5.1 Global Thickening Agent Market by Region

5.2 Global Stabilizer Market by Region

5.3 Global Lubricator Market by Region

5.4 Global Emulsifier Market by Region

5.5 Global Binder & Anti-repository Agent Market by Region

5.6 Global Excipient Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 DKS Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.2.5.1 Geographical Expansions

7.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4 The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5 Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.6 Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 J.M. Huber Corporation

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Amtex Corp SA de CV

7.9.1 Company Overview

