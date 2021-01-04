The Worldwide Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.8% Between 2020 to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End-User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell isolation market is expected to reach USD 14,995.98 million by 2025 from USD 6894.32 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.



Market growth is driven by factors The growing investments in personalized medicine can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for advanced treatments with minimal side-effects and the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer. With the rising focus on the development of personalized medicine, the number of personalized medications available in the market has steadily increased over the last decade, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



The consumables accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell isolation market, by product during the forecast period

Based on the product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share in the cell isolation market in the forecasted period. The increasing investments by companies to develop technologically advanced products as well as the repetitive use of consumables as compared to instruments are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Human cells segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on cell type, the cell isolation market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the global cell isolation market in the forecasted period. The increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the high and growing incidence of diseases such as cancer are the major factors driving this segment's growth.



Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR



The cell isolation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users based on end users. In 2019, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share. The widespread adoption of advanced instruments in cell-based experiments and cancer research in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally, are the major factors driving this segment's growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region cell isolation market



The global cell isolation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the cell isolation market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Isolation: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Cell Isolation Market, by Product (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Isolation Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Cancer and Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Isolation

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell-Based Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market



6 Cell Isolation Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Reagents, Kits, Media, and Sera

6.2.1.1 Owing to the Disposable Nature of Reagents and Assay Kits, this Market is Driven by Their Consistent Usage and Frequent Purchases

6.2.2 Beads

6.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Magnetic Beads in T-Cell and Stem Cell Isolation is a Major Factor Driving Growth in this Product Segment

6.2.3 Disposables

6.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Research by Governments and Companies are a Major Factor Boosting the Growth of the Cell Isolation Disposables Market

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Centrifuges

6.3.1.1 Growing Use of Centrifuges in the Pharma-Biotech Industry and Multi-Functionality Options Offered by These Instruments are Driving the Growth of this Product Segment

6.3.2 Flow Cytometers

6.3.2.1 Launch of Innovative and Cost-Effective Flow Cytometers is Likely to Drive the Growth of the Market

6.3.3 Magnetic-Activated Cell Separator Systems

6.3.4 Filtration Systems

6.3.4.1 Increasing Research Activities in Cell Biology to Boost the Market



7 Cell Isolation Market, by Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Cells

7.2.1 Differentiated Cells

7.2.1.1 Growing Investments by Market Players to Develop New and Innovative Products is Expected to Support the Growth of the Differentiated Cell Isolation Market

7.2.2 Stem Cells

7.2.2.1 Rising Government Initiatives Focused on Supporting Stem Cell Research Expected to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Animal Cells

7.3.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies are the Major End-users of Isolated Animal Cells



8 Cell Isolation Market, by Cell Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bone Marrow

8.2.1 a Number of Bone Marrow-Derived Stem Cells Have Been Commercialized in the Last Decade

8.3 Adipose Tissue

8.3.1 Adipose Stem/Stromal Cells Can Generate a Variety of Other Cell Types

8.4 Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

8.4.1 Market Growth is Driven by the High Therapeutic Potency of These Stem Cells



9 Cell Isolation Market, by Technique

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation

9.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness of this Technique in Both Small-Scale and Large-Scale Operations - A Major Driver

9.3 Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation

9.3.1 Wide Usage of this Technique in Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Industries is a Major Reason for the Growth of this Market

9.4 Filtration-Based Cell Isolation

9.4.1 The Major Factor Driving the Growth of this Market Segment is the Low Cost of the Filtration Technique



10 Cell Isolation Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Biomolecule Isolation

10.2.1 Biomolecule Isolation Dominates the Cell Isolation Applications Market

10.3 Cancer Research

10.3.1 High Disease Incidence Has Fuelled the Demand for Advanced Treatment

10.4 Stem Cell Research

10.4.1 Increasing Funding in Stem Cell Research to Support Market Growth

10.5 Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine

10.5.1 Funding for Regenerative Medicine Initiatives Has Risen

10.6 in Vitro Diagnostics

10.6.1 Rising Disease Incidence Has Driven Demand for Innovative Therapies and Diagnostics



11 Cell Isolation Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

11.2.1 Favorable Investments Have Boosted Overall Pace of Research

11.3 Research Laboratories & Institutes

11.3.1 Rising Funding for Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth

11.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

11.4.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals in Emerging Countries Will Contribute to Market Growth

11.5 Other End-users



12 Cell Isolation Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Row



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

13.3 Key Strategies

13.3.1 Product Launches, 2017-2020

13.3.2 Expansions, 2017-2020

13.3.3 Partnerships, 2017-2020

13.3.4 Acquisitions, 2017-2020

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive Players

13.4.4 Participants



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

14.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

14.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

14.4 Merck KGaA

14.5 Terumo Bct (Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

14.6 GE Healthcare

14.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.8 Corning Incorporation

14.9 Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)

14.10 Alfa Laval

14.11 Miltenyi Biotec

14.12 Pluriselect Life Science Ug (Haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. Kg

14.13 Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

14.14 Akadeum Life Sciences

14.15 Bio-Techne

14.16 Biolegend

15 Appendix

15.1 Insights of Industry Experts

15.2 Discussion Guide



