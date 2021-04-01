The Worldwide Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Apr 01, 2021, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicators)), Cell Type (Mammalian), Application (Protein Purification), End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell lysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026.
Growth in this market is driven by the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.
Consumables segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.
Protein purification and isolation segment to register the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the cell lysis market is segmented into protein purification and isolation, nucleic acid isolation and purification and other application. The protein purification and isolation segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cell lysis market during the forecast period. The increasing focus on cell-based research, high demand for protein biologics, and extensive proteomic research are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the cell lysis market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the government support for vaccine production, increasing funding for cell-based research, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Cell Lysis Market Overview
4.2 Cell Lysis Market, by Product
4.3 North America: Cell Lysis Market, by Product, 2020
4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Lysis Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research
5.2.1.2 High Prevalence of Diseases
5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Cell-Based Research and Instruments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Survival of Small Players and New Entrants
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Analysis of the Cell Lysis Market
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.8.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.8.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.8.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.8.5 Threat from Substitutes
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Outlook
5.12 Trade Analysis
6 Cell Lysis Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.1 Enzymes
6.2.1.1.1 Enzymes Dominated the Reagents & Kits Market in 2020
6.2.1.2 Detergent Solutions
6.2.1.2.1 Growing Research in Cell Biology is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth
6.2.1.3 Other Reagents & Kits
6.2.2 Beads
6.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research Form a Major Growth Factor in this Market
6.2.3 Disposables
6.2.3.1 North America to Show the Highest Demand for Cell Lysis Disposables
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Sonicators
6.3.1.1 Sonicators Accounted for the Largest Share of the Instruments Market in 2020
6.3.2 Homogenizers
6.3.2.1 Investments in Research and Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
6.3.3 Other Instruments
7 Cell Lysis Market, by Cell Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mammalian Cells
7.2.1 Mammalian Cells to Dominate the Cell Lysis Market
7.3 Microbial Cells
7.3.1 Increasing Investment on Biopharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Other Cells
8 Cell Lysis Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Protein Purification & Isolation
8.2.1 Protein Purification and Isolation to Dominate the Cell Lysis Market During the Forecast Period
8.3 Nucleic Acid Purification & Isolation
8.3.1 Increasing Investment in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Other Applications
9 Cell Lysis Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Laboratories & Institutes
9.2.1 Rising Research Funding Supports Market Growth
9.3 Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.3.1 Rising Investments in Cell-Based Research and Therapy Development Will Drive Market Growth
9.4 Other End-users 75
10 Cell Lysis Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 The Us Dominates the Market for Cell Lysis
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 The Strong and Growing Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sector Indicates a Favorable Outlook for Cell Lysis
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany Dominated the European Cell Lysis Market in 2020
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Market Growth
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Increasing R&D Investment by Players to Support Market Growth
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Large Life Science Research Base and Rising Awareness Support the Market in Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Increasing Private and Public Funding to Boost the Market Growth
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Cell Lysis Market
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Support for Research Drive Market Growth in Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives on Precision Medicine Will Boost the Market Growth
10.4.4 RoAPAC
10.5 Row
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Smes/ Start-Ups)
11.4.1 Progressive Companies
11.4.2 Starting Blocks
11.4.3 Responsive Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions
11.5.2 Deals
11.5.3 Other Developments
11.6 Company Product Footprint
11.7 Company Geographic Footprint
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.1.2 Merck
12.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.1.4 Beckman Coulter
12.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.1.6 Cell Signaling Technology
12.1.7 Miltenyi Biotec
12.1.8 Roche Diagnostics
12.1.9 Qiagen
12.1.10 Qsonica
12.1.11 Stemcell Technologies
12.1.12 Promocell
12.1.13 Agilent Technologies
12.1.14 Promega Corporation
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Nzytech
12.2.2 Takara Bio
12.2.3 Labfreez Instruments Group
12.2.4 G-Biosciences (Geno Technology)
12.2.5 Covaris
12.2.6 Claremont Biosolutions
12.2.7 Microfluidics International Corporation
12.2.8 Parr Instrument Company
12.2.9 Biovision
12.2.10 Norgen Biotek Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbdl5b
