The Worldwide Ceramic Tiles Industry is Expected to Reach $285.1 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Glazed, Unglazed), Application (Floor, Internal Wall, External Wall, Others), End-use Sector (Residential & Non-residential) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic tiles market is projected to grow from USD 207.7 billion in 2020 to USD 285.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The ceramic tiles market has been growing due to growth in population, rise in disposable income, growth in renovation & remodeling activities, and increase in investments in the residential and commercial sectors.



In terms of value & volume, porcelain tile is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market in 2019



The porcelain segment is projected to lead the ceramic tiles market, in terms of both value & volume, during the forecast period. Porcelain tiles are ceramic tiles having a water absorption rate of 0.5% or lower as defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) section C373. Porcelain tile is generally made by the dust pressed method from porcelain clays, which result in a tile that is dense, impervious, fine-grained and smooth, with a sharply formed face.



The floor segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The floor segment accounted for the largest share in the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value, in 2019, and will continue to hold its market position throughout the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are an ideal and enduring option as a flooring material because of their strength, water-resistance, low maintenance, reliability, and high durability. They find application in healthcare centers, government offices, and sports institutes, where the expected footfall is high, as well as in residential buildings. Being water-resistant and easy to clean, they are the best solution for the kitchen and bathroom floors.



The residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the ceramic tiles market from 2020 to 2025



Based on end-use sector, the residential segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector throughout the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are widely used in the residential segment for their durability and easy maintenance. The best option for flooring in areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, dining spaces, and bedrooms, is ceramic tiles. Housing renovation and maintenance have increased steadily in the recent past and are expected to further increase in the next few years, owing to the increasing disposable income of people. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the residential sector.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia-Pacific ceramic tiles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of value and volume, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are fueling the demand for ceramic tile materials in this region. The growth of the ceramic tiles market in the APAC region is also driven by increasing demand for ceramic tiles in countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, due to the significant growth in the construction opportunities in these countries.



According to the World Bank, the APAC is the fastest-growing region, in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has witnessed significant growth in the last decade, and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver of global consumption over the next two decades.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Countries to Show a Higher Growth Rate due to Increasing Construction Activities

4.2 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region and Type

4.3 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Population & Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Growing Investments in Construction Industry

5.2.1.3 Rise in the Number of Renovation & Remodeling Activities

5.2.1.4 Increase in Industrialization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Increasing Regulations, Requirements, and Tariffs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of the Organized Retail Sector

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

5.3 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.3.3 Gross Value Added by Construction Industry at Current Prices

5.3.4 Ceramic Tiles Production Across Regions (Million Square Meter)

5.4 YC-YCC Shift



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.5 Threat of Substitutes

6.6 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.7 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Impact of COVID-19 on Ceramic Tiles Market



8 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glazed

8.2.1 They Provide Better Stain and Moisture Resistance Than Unglazed Tiles

8.3 Porcelain

8.3.1 They Have a Water Absorption Rate of 0.5% or Lower

8.4 Unglazed

8.4.1 Sought After for Their Scratch Resistance and Natural Beauty



9 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flooring

9.2.1 Ceramic Tiles Offer Low Maintenance, Reliability, and High Durability

9.3 Internal Wall

9.3.1 Ceramic Wall Tiles are Used in Homes, Offices, Hospitals, and Laboratories

9.4 External Wall

9.4.1 Tiling for Exterior Cladding is One of the Most Effective Ways to Get a Long-Lasting Look

9.5 Others



10 Ceramic Tiles Market, by End-use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Residential

10.2.1 Ceramic Tiles are Widely Used for Their Durability and Easy Maintenance

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Increasing Spending on Office Spaces and Other Commercial & Institutional Constructions

10.3.2 Commercial

10.3.3 Institutional & Healthcare

10.3.4 Public Facilities



11 Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Ceramic Tiles Market Size, by Region

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China is the Biggest Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Ceramic Tiles

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 Developing Economy and Increasing Urban Population Promoting the Growth of the Ceramic Tiles Market

11.2.3 Vietnam

11.2.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials in the Country is Propelling the Market

11.2.4 Indonesia

11.2.4.1 High Growth of the Construction Industry is Propelling the Market for Ceramic Tiles in the Country

11.2.5 Thailand

11.2.5.1 Low Domestic Capacity Utilization Making Room for Imports

11.2.6 Rest of APAC

11.3 Middle East & Africa

11.3.1 Iran

11.3.1.1 Increasing Exports Boosting the Production of Ceramic Tiles

11.3.2 Saudi Arabia

11.3.2.1 Imports Catering to Majority of the Local Demand

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.3.1 Growth of Housing Sector Favoring Market Growth

11.3.4 Egypt

11.3.4.1 Increasing Investments in the Construction Industry, Coupled with High Local Production Capacity, to Propel the Market

11.3.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.1.1 Growth in the Country is Supported by the Increasing Number of Dwellings in the Residential Sector

11.4.2 UK

11.4.2.1 New Construction Projects are Driving the Market for Ceramic Tiles

11.4.3 France

11.4.3.1 Ceramic Tiles Market Affected by the Slowing of the Construction Industry

11.4.4 Russia

11.4.4.1 Russia is the Largest Market for Ceramic Tiles in Europe

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.5.1 Majority of the Revenues in the Ceramic Tiles Market are from Exports

11.4.6 Italy

11.4.6.1 One of the Biggest Manufacturers of Ceramic Tiles

11.4.7 Rest of Europe

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Third-Largest Manufacturer and Consumer of Ceramic Tiles in the World

11.5.2 Argentina

11.5.2.1 Public-Private Partnerships in the Construction Industry Driving the Market for Ceramic Tiles

11.5.3 Rest of South America

11.6 North America

11.6.1 US

11.6.1.1 US to be the Largest Market for Ceramic Tiles in North America

11.6.2 Canada

11.6.2.1 Market Growth Supported by Growth in the Residential Construction Sector

11.6.3 Mexico

11.6.3.1 Government Investments in the Construction Industry Boosting the Demand for Ceramic Tiles



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Merger & Acquisition

12.2.2 Expansion & Investment

12.2.3 New Product Development

12.2.4 Joint Venture, Partnership & Agreement

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

12.3.1 Market Rank Analysis

12.3.2 Product Footprint

12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.5 SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Mohawk Industries

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 Winning Imperatives

13.1.6 Threat from Competition

13.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies

13.1.8 Right to Win

13.2 Siam Cement Group

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products Offered

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Winning Imperatives

13.2.6 Threat from Competition

13.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies

13.2.8 Right to Win

13.3 Grupo Lamosa

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Products Offered

13.3.3 Recent Developments

13.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Winning Imperatives

13.3.6 Threat from Competition

13.3.7 Current Focus and Strategies

13.3.8 Right to Win

13.4 RAK Ceramics

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Products Offered

13.4.3 Recent Developments

13.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.4.5 Winning Imperatives

13.4.6 Current Focus and Strategies

13.4.7 Right to Win

13.5 Kajaria Ceramics

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Products Offered

13.5.3 Recent Developments

13.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.5.5 Winning Imperatives

13.5.6 Analyst's View

13.6 Grupo Cedasa

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Products Offered

13.6.3 Analyst's View

13.7 Ceramica Carmelo Fior

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Products Offered

13.7.3 Analyst's View

13.8 Pamesa Ceramica

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Products Offered

13.8.3 Analyst's View

13.9 Grupo Fragnani

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Products Offered

13.10 STN Ceramica

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Products Offered

13.11 Dynasty Ceramic Public Co. Ltd.

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Products Offered

13.12 H&R Johnson (India)

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Products Offered

13.13 Cersanit SA

13.13.1 Business Overview

13.13.2 Products Offered

13.14 Somany Ceramics Ltd

13.14.1 Business Overview

13.14.2 Products Offered

13.15 PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

13.15.1 Business Overview

13.15.2 Products Offered

13.16 Other Leading Players

13.16.1 Vitromex SA De C.V.

13.16.2 Lasselsberger Group

13.16.3 White Horse Ceramic Industries

13.16.4 Ceramic Industries

13.16.5 Ceramica Elizabeth Sul Ltda



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8qu9a

