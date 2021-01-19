The Worldwide Chilled Beam System Industry is Expected to Reach $298 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chilled Beam System Market with COVID-19 impact by Design (Active, Passive, Multi-Service), Business (New Construction, Renovation), Application (Commercial Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Hotels), Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chilled beam system market size is estimated at USD 203 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.



An increasing need for energy savings coupled with various benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, floor to floor savings, and improved air quality over traditional HVAC systems are expected drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing need for reduction in the building lifecycle cost would expand the scale and scope of the chilled beam market. However, factors such as lack of consumer awareness and high initial costs are expected to act as a restraint for market growth.



COVID-19 has affected the operations and financial condition of chilled beam system providers. The pandemic has resulted in a widespread health crisis, which is adversely affecting the financial markets and economies of countries and end-users. This is expected to lead to an economic downturn and significantly affect the chilled beam system market.



The market for multi-service chilled beams to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period



The market for multi-service chilled beams is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Multi-service chilled beam offers an alternative to suspended ceilings for ventilation, cooling, and heating, thereby fulfilling most needs for indoor climate. These chilled beams provide very economic cooling, acoustic baffling, as well as modern lighting and are incorporated with a variety of other services such as sprinkler systems, public address systems, Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, smoke detectors, voice and data cables, and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV). Increasing use of these products in commercial offices, hotels, and other applications is likely to drive the market for multi-service chilled beams.



The chilled beam system market in hotel application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The chilled beams can be fit in a way that it won't deter indoor ambience or fixture of a hotel. Chilled beams offer low noise, great indoor air quality, and thermal comfort which are essential in a hotel environment. This makes the chilled beam systems as the most suitable indoor environment system for hotels thus complementing the market growth.



Europe to be the largest market for chilled beam system during the forecast period



The chilled beam systems have become prevalent in the European commercial offices due to its various compelling benefits such as excellent performance, dramatic energy savings for little or no additional costs over conventional systems, and high cooling capacities. These products are also gaining popularity in other end-user applications such as laboratories, healthcare facilities, and retail stores. Moreover, increasing construction activities in Nordic and Eastern Europe regions is likely to drive the regional chilled beam market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the chilled beam system market in Europe. The pandemic has caused bottlenecks in the chilled beam market's supply chain. As manufacturing plants were closed or reduced operation and staff were put on furlough, it resulted in logistical challenges and disrupted contractor/ distributor activities which largely reduced inventories and the ability to serve customers on time.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Chilled Beam System Market

4.2 Chilled Beam System Market, by Design

4.3 Chilled Beam System Market, by Business

4.4 Chilled Beam System Market, by Application

4.5 Chilled Beam System Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Need for Energy Savings

5.3.1.2 Several Advantages Offered by Chilled Beam Systems Over Traditional HVAC Systems

5.3.2 Restraint

5.3.2.1 Lack of Consumer Awareness and High Initial Costs

5.3.3 Opportunity

5.3.3.1 Expected Growth in Adoption of Chilled Beam Systems in North America

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Risk of Condensation Over Chilled Beam Coil

5.3.4.2 Risk of Water Leaks and Lack of Filters Used in Chilled Beams

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Degree of Competition

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Case Study: 250 S. Wacker - Renovation of Induction System with Active Chilled Beams

5.7.2 Case Study: Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

5.7.3 Case Study: Marston Hall at Iowa State University in Ames

5.8 Technology Trends

5.8.1 Use of Control Sensors to Avoid Formation of Condensate on Chilled Beam Surfaces

5.8.2 Virtual Reality Platform

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.11.1 Patents Pertaining to Chilled Beam System Market

5.12 Regulatory Landscape



6 Chilled Beam System Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cooling

6.3 Cooling and Heating



7 Chilled Beam System Market, by Business

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Constructions

7.2.1 Significant Long-Term Cost Savings and High Energy Efficiency Offered by Chilled Beam Systems to Drive Their Demand in New Constructions

7.3 Renovations

7.3.1 Energy Saving Potential of Chilled Beam Systems is Boosting Their Demand in Renovation Business



8 Chilled Beam System Market, by Design

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Active Chilled Beams

8.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy-Efficient Buildings in US Are Likely to Fuel Demand for Active Chilled Beams

8.3 Passive Chilled Beams

8.3.1 Passive Chilled Beams Are Increasingly Being Preferred in Commercial Office Spaces Due to Their Low Running Costs and Energy Consumption

8.4 Multi-Service Chilled Beams

8.4.1 Multi-Service Chilled Beam Market to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

8.5 Chilled Beam System Adoption by Installation Type

8.5.1 Exposed Chilled Beams

8.5.2 Recessed Chilled Beams



9 Chilled Beam System Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Offices

9.2.1 Chilled Beam Systems Are Broadly Adopted in Commercial Offices as They Offer Increased Usable Floor Space

9.3 Educational Institutions

9.3.1 Chilled Beams Provide Environment with Low Noise and Improved Ventilation, Which is Essential in Case of Education Setup

9.4 Healthcare Facilities

9.4.1 Chilled Beams' Energy-Saving Potential, Ease of Use, Low Maintenance, and Minimal Space Requirements Drive Their Demand in Healthcare Facilities

9.5 Hotels

9.5.1 Chilled Beam Systems Are Gaining Popularity in Hotels Primarily for Their Low Sound and Maintenance

9.6 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (Row)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leader

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Chilled Beam System Market: Product Footprint

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Halton Group

12.1.2 Lindab

12.1.3 Swegon Group Ab

12.1.4 Climate Technologies

12.1.5 Flaktgroup Holding Gmbh

12.1.6 Ftf Group (Frenger Systems)

12.1.7 Price Industries

12.1.8 Systemair Ab

12.1.9 Trox Gmbh

12.1.10 Johnson Controls International plc

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Titus

12.2.2 Krantz Limited

12.2.3 Kiefer Klimatechnik Gmbh

12.2.4 Barcol-Air Group Ag

12.2.5 Eb Air Control Inc.

12.2.6 Twa Panel Systems, Inc.

12.2.7 Carrier

12.2.8 Airfixture, LLC

12.2.9 Airvent

12.2.10 Nuclimate Air Quality Systems, Inc.

12.2.11 Madel Air Technical Diffusion

12.2.12 Grada International Inc.

12.2.13 Solid Air International

12.2.14 Roccheggiani Spa

12.2.15 Caverion Corporation



13 Adjacent & Related Reports

13.1 Introduction

13.2 HVAC System Market, by Cooling Equipment

13.2.1 Unitary Air Conditioners

13.2.2 Vrf Systems

13.2.3 Chillers

13.2.4 Room Air Conditioners

13.2.5 Coolers

13.2.6 Cooling Towers



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details



