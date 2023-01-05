The Worldwide Coding Bootcamp Industry is Predicted to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Analysis By Mode of Learning (Full Time & Part Time), By Programming Language (Python, NET, RUBY, JAVA & Others), By Tuition Distribution (Free, US$15,000), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coding bootcamp market was valued at US$1.36 billion in 2021, and is predicted to grow to US$3.66 billion in 2027. A coding bootcamp is a technical training program that teaches the programming skills that employers seek. Coding bootcamps allow students with little coding experience to focus on the most important aspects of coding and apply their new coding skills to solve real-world problems.

Coding bootcamps, like many trade schools, are typically run by for-profit private companies and are available in-person or online, depending on the program. A few well-known coding bootcamps are Bloc, General Assembly, Flatiron School, and App Academy. The global coding bootcamp market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the university-bootcamp partnerships. Coding bootcamps initially gained popularity in the private sector. But in recent years, universities began to take an interest in the model. Although the layout of these "university bootcamps" differs - some universities operate their own internal bootcamps, while others collaborate with already-existing bootcamps - they all share the same goal: to assist in providing students with the hands-on training necessary to pursue a career in technology. Companies like Trilogy Education Services have discovered a successful business model in assisting universities in adding bootcamp courses to their existing degree offerings. Other significant growth factors of the market include, increasing enrollments, increasing investments in bootcamp, increased flexibility, availability of financing options, scholarships and better outcome.

Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as demand for formal education. There are more institutions and universities now offering formal education, including bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science engineering. The majority of emerging regions are feeding the growth of the formal education sector by not accepting Bootcamp-qualified students, which is suppressing the emergence of coding Bootcamps in these areas.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for E learning, corporate training program and niche and specialized courses. Another growth opportunity for coding schools comes from corporate training. While providing services to individual students has frequently proven to be a successful business strategy, corporate training programs would enable bootcamps to access new markets and additional sources of income. Businesses are spending more money on educating staff members in new skills, in part as a result of rising automation that has displaced workers and disrupted the labor market. In line with this, McKinsey & Company predicted that by 2030, increased automation will force nearly one-third of American workers to change careers. Companies have consistently expressed interest in funding technical training programs for their employees over the past few years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

Even in face of the fact that COVID-19 disruptions around the globe have caused a significant drop in revenue for many enterprises, the coding bootcamp market observed a positive impact. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many in person bootcamps launched remote options and also offered COVID reliefs to the students, in the form of scholarships, incentives, or stipends, which supported the market expansion during the COVID outbreak.

There is a clear correlation between the skills taught in bootcamps and those that employers want. Programs in software engineering and web development, where skills are constantly in demand, are still preferred by bootcamps. Sales programs for technology and cybersecurity are spreading more frequently. These initiatives seek to demonstrate the adaptability of the bootcamp model of brief, intense training to new professions and would drive the market growth during the post COVID period.

Competitive Landscape:

The coding bootcamp market is fragmented. Leading corporations are expected to invest in mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, technological advancements, and innovation. For example, in June 2020, Coding Dojo collaborated with MIT Bootcamps to launch the Coding and Innovation Bootcamp, which would teach technical skills as well as core innovation principles.

