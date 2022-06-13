The Worldwide Cognition and Memory Enhancement Industry is Expected to Reach $38.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market by Product & Service (Cognition & Memory-enhancing Drugs, Brain-boosting Nutraceuticals, Cognitive Assessment & Training Solutions), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognition and memory enhancement market is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Elevating prevalence of neurological disorders, such as dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuroinfections, stroke, and cerebral palsy, have increased significantly over the years.



By product & service segment, the cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on product & service, the cognition and memory enhancement market is segmented into cognition & memory-enhancing drugs, brain-boosting nutraceuticals, and cognitive assessment & training solutions.

The cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of the cognition and memory enhancement market. The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive impairments associated with aging has increased the need for developing drugs to improve cognitive functioning. This has led to high R&D investments by established pharmaceutical entities in this field contributing to the segment growth.



North America: the largest share of the cognition and memory enhancement market



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as increasing R&D initiatives by US-based pharmaceutical companies and the rising availability of nutraceuticals and cognitive assessment and training solutions due to the presence of major market players in this region are driving the growth of the cognition and memory enhancement market in North America.

