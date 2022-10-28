The Worldwide Compound Feed Industry is Expected to Reach $641 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Compound Feed Market by Ingredient (Cereals, Cakes & Meals, By-products, and Supplements), Form (Mash, Pellets, and Crumbles), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, and Aquaculture), Source (Plant-based & Animal-based) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compound feed market is estimated to be valued at USD 521.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 641.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum with increasing demand for providing more nutritious food to livestock to optimize livestock productivity.

Additionally, the need for high-quality meat & dairy results in the need for compound feed. Key players have been investing significantly in R&D to cater to changing consumer preferences and reduce production costs.

By ingredients, the cereal segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on ingredients, the cereal segment is estimated to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period. Cereals are whole grains used as a compound feed for different livestock. Among different types of cereals, maize is the commonly used ingredient as 70% of its production is used in making animal feed. The type of feed to be included in compound feed depends on the type of livestock feed manufactured and the cost of raw materials.

By source, the plant-based segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share

Based on the source, the plant-based segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. The Plant-based raw materials for compound feed are obtained from plant sources like oils, vegetables, grains, etc. The products manufactured from plant sources are rich in micronutrients which act as a complete nutrient for livestock.

By form, the mash segment is forecasted to dominate the market during the forecasted period

Based on form, the mash segment accounts for the highest market share in 2022. Mash form of compound feed is a feed available in meal form which is unprocessed and the finest variety of feed available for livestock. The mash feeds are majorly used in the ruminants and layer poultry. Mash diet gives greater unification of growth and it is economical.

By Livestock, Poultry segment is estimated to account for the highest market share

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global compound feed market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increasing demand for eggs to get optimum vitamins and protein is expected to increase the demand for poultry. Additionally, the rise in awareness regarding appropriate nutrition and care would boost the demand for compound feed in the poultry sector.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the compound feed market during the forecast period

The APAC is the largest region in the compound feed market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The country is one of the highest consumers and producers of meat from livestock. Growth in the consumption of pork and poultry meat is one of the major factors driving the growth of animal feed in the Asia Pacific. The leading manufacturers of compound feed are rapidly investing in R&D in the region to update technology for improved yield. Additionally, increased demand for meat, safety issues, prevention of disease outbreaks in livestock, etc., are some of the reasons to drive the compound feed market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market for Compound Feed, by Ingredient and Country

4.3 Market for Compound Feed, by Ingredient

4.4 Market for Compound Feed, by Livestock

4.5 Market for Compound Feed, by Form and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surge in Demand for Appropriate Livestock Nutrition

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Animal Products for Commercial Use

5.2.1.3 Rise in the Adoption of Modern Techniques for Livestock Rearing

5.2.1.4 Growth of Domestic and International Fast-Food and Restaurant Chains

5.2.1.5 Growth of the Organized Livestock Sector in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices for Manufacturing of Compound Feed

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Modern Feeding Methods in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Importance of Livestock Feeding Practice in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.4.2 Quality Control of Genetic Feed Products Manufactured by Asian Companies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Research and Product Development

6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing and Manufacturing

6.2.3 Assembly

6.2.4 Distribution

6.2.5 Marketing & Sales

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.5 Pricing Analysis: Market for Compound Feed

6.6 Market Mapping and Ecosystem of Compound Feed

6.6.1 Demand Side

6.6.2 Supply Side

6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

6.8 Market for Compound Feed: Patent Analysis

6.9 Trade Data: Market for Compound Feed

6.9.1 2019: Compound Feed

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Cargill Inc: Other Livestock Feed

6.10.2 Cargill: Aquaculture Feed

6.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.12 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape

6.12.1 North America

6.12.1.1 United States (Us)

6.12.1.2 Canada

6.12.2 European Union (Eu)

6.12.3 Asia-Pacific

6.12.3.1 Japan

6.12.3.2 China

6.12.4 The International Feed Industry Federation (Ifif)

6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Compound Feed Market, by Ingredient

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cereals

7.2.1 Increased Usage of Cereals for Increasing the Nutritive Value of Feed Fuels Their Usage as Compound Feed

7.3 Cakes & Meals

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Protein and Micronutrients in Feed to Boost the Demand for Cakes & Meals

7.4 By-Products

7.4.1 By-Products Provide Optimum Nutrition to Cattle and Aquaculture

7.5 Supplements

7.5.1 The Need for Micronutrients for the Overall Well-Being of Livestock to Increase the Requirement for Supplements

8 Compound Feed Market, by Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plant-Based

8.2.1 Easy Availability and Sustainability of Plant-Based Products to Impact Their Application in Compound Feed

8.3 Animal-Based

8.3.1 Increased Awareness About Animal-Based Feed to Increase Its Requirement in Compound Feed

9 Compound Feed Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mash

9.2.1 Increasing Application of this Form in Ruminants to Drive Its Demand

9.3 Pellets

9.3.1 Pellets Account for the Largest Share in the Global Market

9.4 Crumbles

9.4.1 Growing Importance of Crumbles in Poultry to Fuel Their Demand

9.5 Other Forms

10 Compound Feed Market, by Livestock

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ruminants

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Quality Protein and Milk to Encourage the Market Growth

10.2.2 Dairy

10.2.3 Beef

10.2.4 Calf

10.2.5 Other Ruminants

10.3 Poultry

10.3.1 Growing Demand for Eggs in Developing Countries Fuels the Demand for Compound Feed in the Poultry Sector

10.3.2 Broilers

10.3.3 Layers

10.3.4 Breeders

10.4 Swine

10.4.1 Increasing Pork Consumption to Drive the Compound Feed Market

10.4.2 Starter

10.4.3 Sow

10.4.4 Grower

10.5 Aquaculture

10.6 Other Livestock

11 Compound Feed Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Pervasive Players

12.4.3 Emerging Leaders

12.4.4 Participants

12.4.5 Compound Feed Product Footprint (Key Players)

12.5 Compound Feed Market: Other Players' Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Starting Blocks

12.5.3 Responsive Companies

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Cargill, Inc

13.1.2 Adm

13.1.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods (Cpf)

13.1.4 New Hope Group

13.1.5 Land O'Lakes, Inc.

13.1.6 Nutreco N.V.

13.1.7 Alltech, Inc.

13.1.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd.

13.1.9 Weston Milling Animal Nutrition

13.1.10 Feed One Co.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Kent Nutrition Group

13.2.2 Elanco Animal Health

13.2.3 De Heus Animal Nutrition

13.2.4 Forfarmers

13.2.5 Godrej Agrovet Ltd

13.2.6 Hueber Feed, LLC

13.2.7 Nor Feed

13.2.8 Arasco

13.2.9 Japfa

13.2.10 Muyuan Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8j9xu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets