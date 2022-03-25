The Worldwide Concrete Repair Mortars Industry is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Type (PMC and Epoxy Based),Application Method (Hand/Trawling, Spraying, Pouring),End-use Industry (Buildings & Car parks, Road Infrastructure, Utility, Marine), Grade and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concrete repair mortars market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The high growth is attributed to rising pressure on the existing infrastructure due to rise in population. Concrete repair mortars are materials used in replacing corroded concrete in the existing structures, which helps in improving the lifespan of the structures.



Buildings & carparks - the largest end-use industry in the overall concrete repair mortars market



Buildings & carparks is projected to be the largest end-use industry of the concrete repair mortars market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to high need for repair in the buildings & carparks as they are built to last for a long time period. The concrete tends to crack and corrode due to exposure to extreme environmental conditions over a long time period. The demand for concrete repair mortars in buildings & carparks is rising as they prevent the buildings from collapsing and increase their lifespans.



Hand/Trawling is the fastest-growing application method segment in the concrete repair mortars market



Hand/trawling is expected to be the fastest-growing method of application in the concrete repair mortars market during the forecast period. This method can be used in various forms and for both structural and non-structural repair. The application method can be used for both horizontal and vertical repair. The polymer-modified cementitious mortars are mostly applied through hand/trawling, having a repair depth of 10-75 mm in this method. This will help the growth of the concrete repair mortars market during the forecast period.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market of concrete repair mortars market



APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market of concrete repair mortars. The high growth rate of the market in the region is due to high investment in the maintenance of public infrastructure by governments, which is expected to drive the concrete repair mortars market in the region during the forecast period. Key countries in the region are China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. High investment in public infrastructure to cater to the large population is leading to high rate of deterioration of the structures. This is expected to lead to the demand for repairs of structures during the forecast period.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in Concrete Repair Mortars Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market, 2020: by Type and Country

4.3 Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Pressure on Existing Infrastructure due to Growing Population

5.2.1.2 Deteriorating Condition of Existing Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Need to Increase Lifespan of Existing Buildings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations in Europe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shifting Trend Toward Renewable Energy Generation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise of New Construction Technology as a Replacement for Repair Materials

5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4.1 Impact on Construction Industry

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Key Exporting and Importing Countries

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Type

5.10 Ecosystem Map

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis

5.11.1 List of Cement Standards and Concrete Standards Developed by Astm International

5.11.2 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards for Cement and Concrete

5.11.3 Cpr Classification

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.13.1 Global Gdp Outlook

5.13.2 Contribution of Construction Industry to Gdp, by Country, 2018-2020

5.13.3 Global Steel Market

5.14 Adjacent and Related Markets

5.14.1 Introduction

5.14.2 Limitations

5.14.3 Construction Repair Composites Market

5.14.3.1 Market Definition

5.14.3.2 Construction Repair Composites Market, by Fiber Type

5.14.3.3 Construction Repair Composites Market, by Resin Type

5.14.3.4 Construction Repair Composites Market, by Product Type

5.14.3.5 Construction Repair Composites Market, by Application

5.14.3.6 Construction Repair Composites Market, by Region

5.14.4 Precast Concrete Market

5.14.4.1 Market Definition

5.14.4.2 Precast Concrete Market, by Element

5.14.4.3 Precast Concrete Market, by Construction Type

5.14.4.4 Precast Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector

5.14.4.5 Precast Concrete Market, by Region

5.15 Case Study

6 Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious (Pmc) Mortars

6.2.1 High-Performance Characteristics, Prolonged Protection, and Ease of Application Support Market Growth

6.2.2 Sbr Latex

6.2.3 Acrylic

6.3 Epoxy-Based Mortars

6.3.1 High Efficacy Drives Epoxy-Based Mortars Market

7 Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Structural

7.2.1 Growth of Building & Construction Industry to Drive Market

7.3 Non-Structural

7.3.1 Increasing Infrastructure Repair and Development in Emerging Economies to Fuel Market Growth

8 Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Application Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hand/Troweling

8.2.1 Hand/Troweling Method to Dominate Overall Market in Developing Countries

8.3 Pouring

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Concrete Repair Mortar in Road Works to Support Market Growth

8.4 Spraying

8.4.1 Spraying Method to Grow in Building & Construction Sector

9 Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Buildings & Car Parks

9.2.1 Growing Use of Concrete Repair Mortars for Aging Buildings to Fuel Market Growth

9.3 Road Infrastructure

9.3.1 Regular Maintenance and Construction of New Roads to Promote Use of Concrete Repair Mortars in this Segment

9.4 Utility

9.4.1 Repair of Aging Power Plants to Promote Market Growth

9.5 Marine

9.5.1 Durability of Concrete Repair Mortars to Increase the Lifespan of Marine Structures

10 Concrete Repair Mortars Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Strategic Positioning of Key Players

11.4 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leader

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.8.1 Expansions

11.8.2 Deals

11.8.3 New Product Launch

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Sika Ag

12.1.2 Fosroc International Ltd.

12.1.3 Mbcc Group

12.1.4 Mapei S.P.A

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

12.1.6 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

12.1.7 Chembond Chemicals Limited

12.1.8 Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH

12.1.9 The Euclid Chemical Company

12.1.10 Adhesive Technology Corporation

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Flexcrete Technologies Ltd

12.2.2 W.R. Meadows, Inc.

12.2.3 Ardex GmbH

12.2.4 Garon Products Inc.

12.2.5 Ronacrete Ltd.

12.2.6 Mc-Building Chemicals Muller & Partners

12.2.7 Tcc Materials

12.2.8 Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.9 Dayton Superior Corporation

12.2.10 Aquafin, Inc.

12.2.11 Resikon Construction Chemicals

12.2.12 San Marco Group S.P.A.

12.2.13 Dryvit UK Ltd.

12.2.14 Emulzer.

12.2.15 John Newton & Company Ltd.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yyopy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets