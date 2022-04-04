The Worldwide Connected Mining Industry is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Mining Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Solution (Asset Tracking and Optimization, Fleet Management), Service (Professional, Managed), Mining Type (Surface, Underground), Application, Deployment Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the Connected Mining Market size to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The Solution segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period



In the Connected Mining Market by Component, solutions are expected to hold the largest market size. The connected solutions refer to the deployment of IoT solutions in the mining industry. These solutions are primarily aimed at achieving the convergence of machines and intelligent data to achieve the operational efficiency targets set by energy companies. connected solutions in mining sector also improvise analytics-based decision-making by diminishing the threats and vulnerabilities of the market using efficient tools and techniques. Moreover, connected mining solutions have enabled energy companies to control assets from anywhere to monitor their asset performance.



The Asset tracking and optimization segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period



In the Connected Mining Market by Solutions, the asset tracking and optimization segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. Asset tracking solutions do track mining assets, automating processes, and constantly monitoring the quality and safety of the mining environment. This helps ensure the mine and workers are efficient and productive. It involves tracking of mining vehicles in real-time, including GPS location, engine hours, mileage, geofences, and fuel consumption. To track underground mining assets while reducing costs, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), RFID tracking, Wi-Fi, sensors, mobile devices, software, and other technologies are used to gain full visibility of underground mining operations. The solution offers improved worker safety by tracking mine workers, monitoring entrances/exits and evacuation status, and receiving alerts.



The Professional Service segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period



In the Connected Mining Market by Service, Professional service segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2027. Professional services consist of consulting services, system integration services, and support and maintenance. Consulting services primarily focus on managing the business operation revolution programs and the latest technology updates to help the client achieve strategic business goals through technical and business improvements. Integration is the process of connecting different subsystems or components into a single larger system, enabling it to work as a single IoT system. Integration and deployment services consolidate different technology products and applications, including legacy platforms, and can significantly reduce IT-related complexities and maximize the firm's RoI. Support and maintenance services category includes 24*7 customer support services, repair and exchange services, version maintenance, bug fixes, technical updates, license upgrades, proactive, and training services.



Cloud segment expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By Deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Cloud computing is one of the most effective technologies today, and it has impacted every line of business. In this deployment mode, connected mining solutions are delivered through the cloud. The advantages of deploying cloud-based mining solutions include scalability, speed, 24x7 service, enhanced IT security, affordability, operational efficiency, flexibility, and low costs. The overall adoption of cloud-based solutions is growing at a good pace, and the trend is expected to increase during the forecast period. Cloud platforms are new emerging development to track health of assets.



The Exploration segment to record the highest market share during the forecast period



By Application, exploration segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period. Exploration in the mining industry is a series of activities used to analyze or identify the availability of minerals and metals such as coal, ore, diamond, oil, and gas, under the ground. This process involves mapping, surveying the ground, testing water and soil quality, and drilling. Today, the exploration process in the mining industry is rapidly adopting technological, automotive, and digitalized solutions. Modern explorational techniques are greatly driven by technological solutions and various companies and government bodies are heavily investing in exploration technologies. Since 1950's to 1980's, exploration in mining has shown a rapid growth and remarkable success. The exploration industry observed few challenges in the last few years and their expenditure has also been increased due to some reasons such as new mines needed to locate at a high depth, minerals are available in location with large geoscience complexities, and others. With the increasing cost of exploration at high-risk organizations are becoming cautious and more dependent on geographic information. However, various technologies such as IoT, big data, and analytics, have adopted by miners to access reliable information of mine sites. Wipro helped Vedanta by providing real-time visibility in 890 production parameters and 708 quality parameters of its refinery unit.



Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Connected Mining Market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China, India, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and the Philippines are expected to drive the market with China as the most potential player in smart mining initiatives. India can be considered to be the next high potential preference for the major global connected mining market vendors as the country has increasing demand for minerals. New investments will drive the Indian market, following the country's ambitious target of adding USD 210 billion from the mining and mineral sectors to the country's GDP by 2050. The increase in production capacities in the region is driven by investment programs. This region is witnessing a high rate of adoption of technologies, such as operational analytics and data processing, remote monitoring, and mine safety systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Market

4.2 North America: Market, Top Three Solutions and by Mining Type

4.3 Europe: Market, Top Three Solutions and by Mining Type

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Market, Top Three Solutions and by Mining Type

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Mining 4.0 Initiatives in Industries, Paving the Way for Connecting Mining

5.2.1.2 Need to Reduce Cost and Achieve Operational Efficiency to Boost the Adoption of Connected Mining Solutions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of IoT to Accelerate the Use of Digital Solutions to Develop Connected Mines

5.2.1.4 to Enhance the Safety and Security of Mine Workers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Depletion of Natural Resources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Digitalization to Boost the Market

5.2.3.2 Need of Metals and Minerals to Increase the Demand for Connected Mining Solutions

5.2.3.3 Emerging 5G Technology to Help Connected Mining Adoption Globally

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor

5.2.4.2 Integrating Information Technology with Operational Technology

5.3 COVID-19 Market Outlook for the Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Regulations Landscape

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.12.1 Case Study 1: Implementation of Accenture Life Safety Solution to Achieve Operational Efficiency

5.12.2 Case Study 2: Shell and IBM Developed Oren to Support Digital Transformation for the Mining Industry

5.12.3 Case Study 3: Significant Growth in the Production Capacity Has Been Observed with the Help of Hitachi Machinery

5.12.4 Case Study 4: Deployment of Cisco's Connected Mining Solutions to Support Digital Transformation

5.12.5 Case Study 5: Deployment of Velocity Ehs to Improve Safety Standards

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.13.2 Buying Criteria

6 Connected Mining Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

7 Connected Mining Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asset Tracking and Optimization

7.2.1 Asset Tracking and Optimization: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Asset Tracking and Optimization: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Fleet Management

7.3.1 Fleet Management: Connected Mining Market Drivers

7.3.2 Fleet Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 Industrial Safety and Security

7.4.1 Industrial Safety and Security: Market Drivers

7.4.2 Industrial Safety and Security: COVID-19 Impact

7.5 Workforce Management

7.5.1 Workforce Management: Market Drivers

7.5.2 Workforce Management: COVID-19 Impact

7.6 Analytics and Reporting

7.6.1 Analytics and Reporting: Connected Mining Market Drivers

7.6.2 Analytics and Reporting: COVID-19 Impact Drivers

7.7 Process Control

7.7.1 Process Control: Market Drivers

7.7.2 Process Control: COVID-19 Impact

7.8 Other Solutions

7.8.1 Other Solutions: Market Drivers

7.8.2 Other Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

8 Connected Mining Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Professional Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.2.3 Consulting

8.2.4 Integration and Deployment

8.2.5 Support and Maintenance

8.3 Managed Services

8.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Managed Services: COVID-19 Impact

9 Connected Mining Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Exploration

9.2.1 Exploration: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Exploration: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Processing and Refining

9.3.1 Processing and Refining: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Processing and Refining: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Transportation: Market Drivers

9.4.2 Transportation: COVID-19 Impact

10 Connected Mining Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

10.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Cloud

10.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

11 Connected Mining Market, by Mining Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Surface

11.2.1 Surface: Market Drivers

11.2.2 Surface: COVID-19 Impact

11.3 Underground

11.3.1 Underground: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Underground: COVID-19 Impact

12 Connected Mining Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Key Player Strategies

13.3.1 Product Launches

13.3.2 Deals

13.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

13.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

13.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

13.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

13.6.2 Star

13.6.3 Emerging Leaders

13.6.4 Pervasive

13.6.5 Participants

13.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.8 Company Market Ranking Analysis

13.9 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

13.10 Competitive Benchmarking

13.10.1 Progressive Companies

13.10.2 Responsive Companies

13.10.3 Dynamic Companies

13.10.4 Starting Blocks

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Major Companies

14.1.1 Cisco

14.1.2 IBM

14.1.3 Accenture

14.1.4 Caterpillar

14.1.5 ABB

14.1.6 Sap

14.1.7 Schneider Electric

14.1.8 Komatsu

14.1.9 Hexagon

14.1.10 Rockwell Automation

14.1.11 Trimble

14.1.12 Hitachi Construction Machinery

14.1.13 Ptc

14.1.14 Eurotech Communication

14.1.15 Getac

14.1.16 Siemens

14.1.17 Howden

14.1.18 Wipro

14.1.19 Mst Global

14.1.20 GE Digital

14.2 Startup/SMEs Players

14.2.1 Zyfra

14.2.2 Axora

14.2.3 Groundhog

14.2.4 Smartmining

14.2.5 Applied Vehicle Analysis

14.2.6 Symboticware

14.2.7 Intellisense.io

15 Adjacent Market

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmgcyq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets