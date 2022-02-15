The Worldwide Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market by Type (Slow Release, Coated And Encapsulated, Nitrogen Stabilizers), End Use (Agricultural and Non Agricultural), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for controlled release fertilizer is estimated at USD 2.4 Billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2026.

The increasing production of high-value crops and the rising demand for high-quality agricultural outputs from various industries, globally, have resulted in an increased demand for various agricultural inputs. The application of fertilizers has increased exponentially over the past years with an aim to increase the nutrient uptake of crops. According to the FAO, nearly 95% of research investments during the last 30 years across the world were reported to have focused on increasing food productivity, while the remaining 5% were directed toward reducing post-harvest losses of crop/food. Therefore, technology-driven agricultural farming practices, along with the use of appropriate agricultural inputs such as enhanced efficiency fertilizers over conventional fertilizers, have been developed to ensure global food security.



The Fertigation segment, by application is projected to observe the fastest growth in the controlled release fertilizer market throughout the forecasted period

Fertigation helps enhance the efficiency of the nutrients used and thus allows the application of the right amount of fertilizers homogenously to the wetted root volume zone, where the most active roots are concentrated. This technique also helps to improve the productivity and quality of crop produce



The coated and encapsulated segment by type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global controlled release fertilizer market

These are conventional soluble fertilizer materials with a modification of rapidly available nutrients. A water-insoluble protective coating is given, after granulation, crystallization, to control water penetration, thereby affecting the rate of dissolution and nutrient release. To obtain a further reduction of total fertilizer costs, coated & encapsulated fertilizers are increasingly used with a blend of conventional fertilizers in different ratios. These fertilizers offer greater flexibility in determining the nutrient release pattern



The Non Agricultural, by end use segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in controlled release fertilizer market over the forecast period.

Non-agricultural end uses include turf & ornamentals, nurseries & greenhouses, and other non-agricultural uses. The application of controlled-release fertilizers in turf was higher, as these are required in lesser quantities and require less labor. Nutrients in controlled-release fertilizers are driven by the average soil temperature. Higher soil temperatures cause the fertilizers to release nutrients to the plants at a higher rate. Greenhouse growers have much greater control over the indoor production environment. Owing to the low-volume and high-value production, greenhouse growers apply CRF to remain profitable. On the other hand, nurseries lack control over soil temperature; thus, in terms of volume, the consumption of cost-effective CRF is higher in nurseries.

