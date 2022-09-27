The Worldwide Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry is Expected to Reach $159 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic antioxidants market was valued at US$108.146 million for the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% to reach a market size of US$159.101 million by the year 2027.

Antioxidants are vitamins and minerals that protect DNA, lipids, and proteins from free radicals. It entails the creation of fragrances, oils, and fats that improve the appearance of damaged skin, dry skin, dark spots, and a variety of other problems. Chemically produced cosmetic antioxidants are utilized in skincare, haircare, and makeup applications. Cosmetic antioxidants are substances that have a growing demand in the market.

Cosmetic products are in high demand every period. The introduction of cosmetic products with antioxidant properties is boosting the market growth of cosmetic products in the global market. The rise in the average age of the population is one of the major factors driving the market growth of the global cosmetic antioxidant market. Cosmetic products with antioxidant properties are in high demand in the market, especially among the ageing population.

The ability of antioxidant components to prevent ageing by reducing wrinkles and ageing symptoms is increasing the demand for cosmetic antioxidants in the global market. Rising disposable income and increasing awareness about personal hygiene are also giving potential to the growth of the global cosmetic antioxidants market. People's increasing disposable income and rising living standards are making people capable of purchasing and consuming more cosmetic products. The purchasing rate of cosmetic products is high when it comes to cosmetic products with anti-oxidant properties.

The rising awareness of personal hygiene in the male population is also driving the growth of the global cosmetic antioxidant market. Increased income levels and urbanization are factors that have contributed to the expansion of the cosmetic antioxidants market. Furthermore, the market is expected to develop due to continuous growth in organized retail, as well as the emergence of a young urban population with rising disposable income in emerging nations. Other factors that have influenced the international market's growth include rising aspirations, an increase in the number of working women, changing lifestyles, increased affordability of lifestyle-oriented and luxury products, greater product choice, and availability of specific products on the e-commerce platform.

The global supply chain interruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak seems to have a negative impact on cosmetic antioxidant production. This is due to travel restrictions, as well as lockdowns and curfews imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the emergence of COVID-19, several raw material providers in the market had to shut down their operations. In order to combat the virus, many suppliers have turned their priority to providing pandemic relief. These businesses, on the other hand, have resumed operations, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecasted years.

The market is expected to increase in the coming years due to rising demand for antioxidant goods among the ageing population and changing lifestyles, as well as growth in the e-commerce sector. Cosmetic products with antioxidant properties are in high demand among the ageing population. The rising awareness of people about personal hygiene is also boosting the growth of the global cosmetic antioxidant market.

The segment of cosmetic antioxidants like anti-wrinkle cream is in high demand in the market. Cosmetic products like UV protection creams are also witnessing growing demand in the market. L'Oreal, one of the leading companies in the cosmetic industry, has reported robust growth in the first half of 2021, with sales of $18.1 billion, up 20.7 percent over 2020. The rising disposable income and increasing standard of living in people are also fuelling the growth of the global cosmetic antioxidant market.

The rising awareness of personal hygiene in men is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the global cosmetics antioxidant market. According to the reports of the ICA (Indian Commerce Association), about 20 to 25 % of total cosmetic sales in India are reported to the male population. The demand for facewash and UV protection creams is boosting the market demand for cosmetic antioxidant products for men.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is showing drastic growth in the market size of the cosmetic antioxidants market. Due to the increasing inclination for cosmetic goods for personal care and aesthetic enhancement, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

