The Worldwide Cosmetic Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $32+ Billion by 2030

Global cosmetic chemicals market will reach $32.52 billion by 2030, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2030, owing to continuous R&D investment, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing purchasing power, and growing demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 5.0%.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cosmetic chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cosmetic chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Chemical Type, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S. , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global cosmetic chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

J.M. Huber Corporation

KCC Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Solvay S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Surfactants

3.3 Emollients & Moisturizers

3.4 Single Use Additives

3.5 Film Formers

3.6 Thickening Agents

3.7 Colorants & Pigments

3.8 Preservatives

3.9 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Chemical Type

4.1 Market Overview by Chemical Type

4.2 Amino Acids

4.3 Alcohols

4.4 Aldehydes

4.5 Essential Oils

4.6 Fatty Chemicals

4.7 Inorganic Chemicals

4.8 Ketones

4.9 Enzymes

4.10 Other Chemicals



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

5.1 Market Overview by Source

5.2 Synthetic Ingredients

5.3 Natural Ingredients



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Skin Care

6.3 Hair Care

6.4 Make-up

6.5 Oral Care

6.6 Perfume & Fragrance

6.7 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

7.2 Direct Sales

7.3 In-direct Sales



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

