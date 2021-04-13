The Worldwide Crash Barrier Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021
Apr 13, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crash Barrier Systems Market by Type (Portable & Fixed), Technology (Rigid, Semi-Rigid & Flexible), Device (Crash Cushions, End Treatments, and GEAT), Application (Roadside, Median, Work-zone, and Bridge) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Crash barrier systems market is estimated to be USD 7.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.
The growth is due to the growing construction and automotive industries throughout the world. Crash barrier systems finds applications in various roadside barrier, median barrier, bridge barrier, work zone barrier and others. The roadside barrier segment led the Crash barrier systems market in 2020, accounting for a share of 54.3%, in terms of value.
Flexible Barrier is expected to be the fastest growing technology in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.
Flexible barrier is the fastest-growing technology segment in the Crash barrier systems market. Flexible barriers are considered to be among the best crash countermeasures with crash reductions of up to 90%. The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for cables and wire ropes on roadside and median applications. It accounted for a share of about 11.7% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.
Median Barrier is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.
Median barrier is the fastest-growing application segment in the Crash barrier systems market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand from locations with high traffic volumes, high speeds, and significant amount of heavy truck traffic. It accounted for a share of about 20.4% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.
Europe is the largest market for Crash barrier systems.
Europe is the largest and market of crash barrier systems, with Russia being the major emerging market. The market in the region is growing because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the availability of technical expertise. Russia is a major manufacturer of Crash barrier systems and had the highest consumption of crash barrier systems. It accounted for a share of about 32.8% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2020.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ob4xke
