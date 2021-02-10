The Worldwide Dental 3D Printing Industry is Expected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Product (Material [Plastic, Metal], Equipment [3D Printer, 3D Scanner], Service), Technology (Stereolithography, FDM, SLS, Polyjet), Application (Prosthodontics, Implantology, Orthodontic), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing medical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The services segment holds the highest market share, by product & service, in the forecast period

On the basis of product & service, the dental 3D printing market is broadly segmented into services, materials and equipment. The equipment segment is further divided into dental scanners and printers. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design and production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories. The wide applications of fused deposition modeling in dental 3D printing due to availability of wide range of biocompatible materials promote the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

The fused deposition modeling segment, by technology, is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies. The fused deposition modeling segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market, by technology during the forecast period. In dentistry, FDM is a widely applied technology due to the availability of a wide range of biocompatible, strong, and sterilizable thermoplastics. The ability of the FDM machine to use several materials simultaneously makes it useful for printing removable dentures and prosthetics. Moreover, low machine and material prices also support their adoption.

In the dental 3D printing market by application segment, prosthodontics holds the highest market share

On the basis of application, the dental 3D market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics holds the highest share in the dental 3D printing market.The large share of the prosthodontics segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

By end-user, the dental laboratories segment is growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period

Based on end-user, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academic and research institutes. In this segment, dental laboratories is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced dental technology by dental laboratories and consolidation of dental laboratories.

North American region holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market in 2019. The large share of the North American region is due to the lucrative growth opportunities the region offers due to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. A vast majority of global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country is a center for innovation in the dental 3D printing market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmh3i7



