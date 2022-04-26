The Worldwide Dental Practice Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Research Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 624.54 million in 2021, USD 685.06 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.86% to reach USD 1,098.41 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Practice Management Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Prevalence of dental disorders owing to the changing lifestyle and food habits

5.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about oral healthcare coupled with rising dental healthcare expenditure

5.1.1.3. Rising need for mobile health

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Dependency on internet connection and redundancy are crucial

5.1.2.2. High set-up cost and scalability

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising investments in dental practice management

5.1.3.2. Increasing technological advancements in the dental healthcare industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Shortage of skilled IT professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict



6. Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-based

6.3. On-premise



7. Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinical Applications

7.3. Insurance and Claim Tools

7.4. Patient Management & Billing



8. Americas Dental Practice Management Software Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Dental Practice Management Software Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Practice Management Software Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ACE Dental Software

12.2. Benco Dental Supply Company

12.3. Carestream Dental LLC

12.4. Curve Dental, Inc.

12.5. DentiMax LLC

12.6. Dentisoft Technologies

12.7. DSN Software, Inc.

12.8. Henry Schein, Inc.

12.9. MOGO Inc.

12.10. NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC

12.11. Open Dental Software

12.12. Oryx Dental Software LLC

12.13. Patterson Companies, Inc.

12.14. Planet DDS Inc.

12.15. Ultimo Health Technology



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvflt9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets