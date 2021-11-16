The Worldwide DevSecOps Industry is Expected to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DevSecOps Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DevSecOps Market size is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

DevSecOps is the procedure of executing security in the development of applications procedure. The core task of DevSecOps is to bring automation in security protocols and other procedures needed in the development of applications. One of the major catalysts for the growth of the market is the growing requirement for highly safer and quicker application delivery. In addition, the higher internet penetration and surge in the number of cybercrimes is expected to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the ongoing surge in the number of companies and applications shifting to the cloud, Internet of Things deployments, and 5G rollouts are also anticipated to open new growth prospects for the market.

Moreover, the growth of the DevSecOps market is expected to witness bright prospects due to the growing cases of security breaches and hacks in the procedure of application developments; hence security is becoming one of the crucial factors. In addition, the growing requirement for superior and reliable security due to the increasing requirement for application development & deliveries among the companies is expected to escalate the market growth.

Factors such as the requirement to fulfill the security guidelines and regulations, increasing demand for highly safer continuous application delivery and the high focus on security & compliance, rising security breaches, higher awareness about DevSecOps platforms are responsible for the growth of the DevSecOps market. The emerging requirement for enhancing SDLC by reducing the wastage of time, and the growing investment activities are major determinants propelling the growth of the global DevSecOps market. Additionally, high adoption rate of the solution among SMEs, increasing technological developments and growing modernization in the process is expected to further open new growth avenues for key players of the DevSecOps market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the global pandemic and the subsequent imposition of various restrictions like lockdowns has impacted the DevSecOps market. With the disruptions caused by the pandemic, many companies have shifted their focus to the cloud solutions to ensure business continuity. Additionally, the rapid shift to work-from-home norms due to the pandemic to facilitate the safety of employees is further estimated to positively impact the growth of the DevSecOps market.

The increasing cases of cyberattacks in various industrial verticals like BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and retail & consumer goods are also estimated to propel the growth of the market. The rising adoption of various advanced technologies and cloud-based solutions by the companies is expected to support the demand for security technology like DevSecOps. Thus, the pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the DevSecOps market in the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors:

High focus on data security

The number of data security breaches has increased in the last few years, which is making it more important for companies to invest in building stronger security systems to protect their data and developments. Data and security breaches can cause a severe loss to the company, due to which, companies are deploying many solutions like DevSecOps. This increasing adoption of security solutions is fueling the demand for such solutions.

Growing requirement for efficient and well-managed operational processes

Companies around the globe are increasingly focusing on boosting efficiency and decreasing the maintenance of the software development operation procedure. DevOps platform enables in enhancing the synchronization and collaboration among developers and hence, provide efficient procedures and at the same time minimize the maintenance needed for the constant development process. In addition, the DevOps platform improves security by not compromising on the stability of the product.

Market Restraining Factor:

Absence of skilled and knowledgeable professionals

One of the major challenges faced by the DevSecOps industry is the lack of skilled personnel for the implementation of DevSecOps solutions across the companies. The absence of skilled personnel is primarily because of the gap between the demand and supply for security professionals, which is developed owing to the lack of understanding of the latest technology in information security.

Cardinal Matrix - DevSecOps Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the DevSecOps Market. Companies such as CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), IBM, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc), IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., PaloAltoNetworks, Inc., Qualys, Inc. and Splunk, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition & mergers: 2017, Jun - 2021, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global DevSecOps Market by Component

4.1 Global DevSecOps Software Market by Region

4.2 Global DevSecOps Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global DevSecOps Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise DevSecOps Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud DevSecOps Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global DevSecOps Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises DevSecOps Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises DevSecOps Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global DevSecOps Market by End User

7.1 Global Telecom & IT DevSecOps Market by Region

7.2 Global Retail & Consumer Goods DevSecOps Market by Region

7.3 Global BFSI DevSecOps Market by Region

7.4 Global Government DevSecOps Market by Region

7.5 Global Manufacturing DevSecOps Market by Region

7.6 Global Others DevSecOps Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global DevSecOps Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Qualys, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.1.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.2.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.3.5.3 Product Launches and Expansions:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.4.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5 Microsoft Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Google, LLC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships,Collaborations and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.7 Synopsys, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.8.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.8.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.10. Splunk Inc

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5zi27

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

