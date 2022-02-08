The Worldwide Dialysis Industry is Expected to Reach $132.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dialysis Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, dialysis is a technique utilized to remove waste products, like urea and creatinine, from the blood due to irregular functioning of the kidneys and is usually required for people suffering from chronic renal failure. Besides, the procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and kidney transplants. Remarkably, the blood is purified during this procedure, excess fluid and toxins are removed, and electrolyte balance is restored.



Worldwide Dialysis Market Size registered a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027

Over the last decade, the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases has increased, leading to market growth. Remarkably, dialysis is a preferred technique over kidney transplantation, which is expected to boost the dialysis market further. Besides, improved reimbursement policies for renal therapy by private and public institutions at a remarkable rate also encourage the expansion of the market. Additionally, the global market is attributed to the increase in the number of diabetic and hypertension patients, a surge in funding for the development of new products, and a rise in the number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.



Haemodialysis Accounts for Maximum Share

By type, the global dialysis market is characterized by haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In haemodialysis, waste products such as urea are eliminated extra corporeally from the blood of the inmate. In peritoneal dialysis, the peritoneum in the stomach is practised in dialysis. Haemodialysis is expected to remain dominant during the forecast years. Incompetent training provided for peritoneal treatment in developed and developing countries has diminished the preference for peritoneal. Other than the clinical benefits associated with this procedure, such as less time needed to operate and adopt arteriovenous fistula (AV Fistula), propels the demand for haemodialysis.



Global Dialysis Market Size was valued at US$ 95.2 Billion in 2021

Based on Products & Services, the market is segmented into Services, Equipment, Consumables and Drugs. The services market during the forecasted period is expected to hike year on year, mainly due to the evolution of well-equipped renal care facilities for chronic and acute care across the globe and enhancing focus on quality-care delivery to the patients by service providers. Furthermore, advanced business models by the service providers, which are patient-centric and profit-driven, are expanding the demand for services. On the other hand, the Equipment segment is expected to witness healthy growth in coming years owing to the upsurge in the abundance of local & regional players in this market to the provision of the rising demand for advanced products and consumables.



The shift of Patients from In-Centre Dialysis to Home Dialysis Identified

Prominently, patients with renal disease undergo treatment at In-Centre Dialysis, or they opt for Home Dialysis. Recently, the rising preference of patients for receiving care at home, especially in the developed and developing economies, is one of the key trends in the industry. Also, governments in regions such as North America are setting up new payment methods for treating kidney disease, favouring lower-cost care at home. Further, estimating to propel the number of patients globally opting for treatment in-home care settings in coming years.



North America is Determined to Dominate the Market

Amongst regions worldwide, North America is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The high prevalence of CKD and ESRD in the U.S. and Canada, coupled with higher treatment rates, are the key factors estimated to boost the expansion of the global dialysis market during the forecast period. Further, the North American region is projected to witness growth attributable to the growing incidence of coronavirus infections and succeeding renal failures.



Europe is anticipated to appear as the second-largest region in market share, witnessing moderate growth in the long-term period. High growth is majorly due to the increasing rate of the geriatric population suffering from renal disorders in the region. Moreover, as per the research study, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness relatively significant growth in value in this market.



Key companies in the industry

Key companies such as Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and Medtronic Plc are developing and introducing technologically efficient advancements and advanced dialyzers globally market to gain a strategically favourable position. The companies are converging more on the potential regions to advance the accessibility of the patient population towards care delivery.



Market Witnessed a Boost Amidst COVID19 Outbreak

COVID-19 outbreak has been the worst global pandemic of the past century, has had a disproportionate effect on the maintenance of dialysis patients and their health care providers. However, the market witnessed a boost amidst the COVID19 outbreak. The expanding number of patients affected by COVID-19 led to a rise in the demand for the global dialysis market, as critically ill patients experienced multiple organ failures, including kidney failure.



