The Worldwide Digestive Enzyme Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Additional supplements, Medical & Infant Nutrition and Sports Nutrition), By Origin (Animal, Plant, Microbial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Digestive enzyme supplements are supplements made to simulate the functions of the digestive enzymes that human bodies produce naturally to help digest and assimilate food. The manufacturers of these over-the-counter medications assert that they relieve stomach discomfort and aid a wide range of medical ailments. The body requires digestive enzymes, which are organic compounds, to aid in the breakdown and digestion of food.



When the pancreas is unable to produce or releases insufficient amounts of digestive enzymes into the gut, it is utilized to aid in food digestion. This product may be used for digestion problems, as a supplement, or as substitute therapy depending on how many enzymes it contains These enzymes can be used to treat chronic pancreatitis, cancer of the pancreas, cystic fibrosis, after surgery on the gut, or pancreas.



Digestive enzymes can also be referred as proteins that the body naturally produces to help break down food and facilitate digestion. Utilizing the nutrients in food, or digestion, allows the body to produce energy, support growth, and carry out essential tasks. Digestion starts in the mouth when people consume a meal or a snack. The saliva in the mouth immediately begins converting food into a form that the body can absorb.



The digestive process involves many different locations where enzymes are secreted and activated. Digressional enzymes are produced by the pancreas, small intestine, and stomach. The powerhouse of digestion's enzymes is essentially the pancreas. The most crucial digestive enzymes, which break down proteins, lipids, and carbs, are produced by it.



Important nutrients are mal-absorbed when the pancreas is ill or injured and not working as it should. Supplemental pancreatic enzyme use will be advised in these circumstances. The use of digestive enzymes for a number of other medical disorders has also been studied by researchers in medicine. Supplements for digestive enzymes might come from fungus, animals, or plants. Here are a few of the more popular over-the-counter varieties.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted all industries all over the world. Due to the emergence of the infection, the global economy was majorly disrupted, owing to which, a number of businesses, irrespective of their sizes, suffered a steep downfall in growth. Moreover, various manufacturing facilities were also closed owing to the lockdowns imposed by the government in numerous countries. It created a significant demand-supply gap. The digestive enzyme supplements market was also hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the travel restrictions in several countries, the import-export of enzyme supplements was considerably halted.



Market Growth Factors

Helps In Treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome And Improves Inflammatory Response



The microscopic organisms, specifically the bacteria in the gut, can majorly benefit from the food when it is not adequately broken down in the digestive tract. This bacterium can cause bloating, gas, problems, loose stools, and other typical bowel system side effects when it is overfed and congested. There are several pieces of evidence that the digestive enzyme pancrelipase can reduce some IBS symptoms. Inflammation in the gut has also been linked to conditions including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.



The Rapid Expansion Of The Geriatric Population



Population aging is a global phenomenon that refers to the increasing number and proportion of older people in the world's population. The United Nations estimates that around 703 million individuals worldwide were 65 years of age or older in 2019. Senior citizens are anticipated to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050. The proportion of people aged 65 and beyond worldwide increased from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. The percentage is predicted to reach 16% by 2050, which is expected to mean that 1 in 6 people worldwide will be 65 or older.



Market Restraining Factors

Emerging Trend Of Veganism All Over The World



One of the major factors that are restricting the growth of the market is the rapid trend of veganism. Veganism is the practice of avoiding using animal products, especially in the diet, and an ideology that supports this practice that criticizes treating animals as a commodity. A vegan is someone who adheres to this ideology or diet. It is possible to differentiate between different types of vegetarianism. Dietary vegans usually referred to as strict vegetarians, abstain from eating any items originating from animals, including meat, eggs, dairy, and dairy products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market by Application

3.1 Global Additional supplements Market by Region

3.2 Global Medical & Infant Nutrition Market by Region

3.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market by Origin

4.1 Global Animal Market by Region

4.2 Global Plant Market by Region

4.3 Global Microbial Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 ProThera, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.2 Enzymes, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.3 AST Enzymes

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.4 Vemo 99 Ltd.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 Metagenics, Inc.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.7 XYMOGEN

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 HVL, LLC (Nestle Health Science)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Ortho Molecular Products, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Enzymedica, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io73w8



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Research and Markets