The Worldwide Digital Printing Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $49 Billion by 2031

The global digital printing packaging market size was valued at $20,599.5 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $49,927.84 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital printing is superior to traditional printing methods. Flexo and litho processes are examples of traditional printing methods. Digital printing, unlike traditional printing, does not require the replacement of printing plates. Digital printing is done with the help of computer equipped with software and printing machine. As a result, printing efficiency is high while equipment costs are low.



In comparison to traditional printing, digital printing generates high prints. To print all of the shades, only one pass is necessary. Digital printing technology allows users to make adjustments right up until the moment of printing. As there is no need for water, photo chemicals, or pre-press processes, digital printing packaging is considered an environmentally sustainable printing procedure. Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electrical & electronics and other industries have strong need for digital printing for packaging.

These factors drives the digital printing and packaging market. Printing on product packaging is a vital aspect for any business since it draws more attention of people to buy their goods. The information on the box must be easily accessible to the buyer in order for him to obtain accurate product information. Digital printing technology is extensively employed across sectors as it produces high-quality package printing.

Many firms market their products through elaborate labeling, varied packaging techniques, recyclable materials, and numerous colors. If the packaging is of excellent quality, it implies that the product must meet high standards, which is critical for building and maintaining the brand image.



Variations in raw material costs has a negative impact on the printing industry's profitability. High maintenance costs and the need for qualified operators are further limiting factors for the growth of the digital printing packaging industry. Digital printers are more efficient and produce higher-quality prints than traditional printers. As a result, throughout the projected period, demand for digital printing packaging is predicted to increase. Furthermore, the cheap operational cost of digital printing attracts a large number of clients, propelling the digital printing packaging market forward.



The digital printing packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, printing technology, end-use industry, and region. By packaging type, the market is divided into corrugated packaging, folding cartons, flexible packaging and labels. By printing technology, the market is segmented into inkjet printing and electrophotography printing.

By end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care & cosmetics and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players profiled in the digital printing packaging market include DuPont, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Development Company, L.P., Mondi PLC, Multi-Color Corporation (WS Packaging Group Inc), Quad/Graphics Inc., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Xeikon N.V. and Xerox Corporation. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch and acquisition as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the digital printing packaging market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital printing packaging market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital printing packaging market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digital printing packaging market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital printing packaging market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL PRINTING PACKAGING MARKET, BY PACKAGING TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Corrugated Packaging

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Folding Cartons

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Flexible Packaging

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Labels

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL PRINTING PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Inkjet Printing

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Electrophotography Printing

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL PRINTING PACKAGING MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Electronics

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL PRINTING PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Xeikon N.V.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 WS Packaging Group Inc

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Xerox Corporation

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Mondi PLC

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Eastman Kodak Co.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Dupont

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Quad/Graphics Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 HP Inc

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 WS Packaging Group, Inc.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments



