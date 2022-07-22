The Worldwide Disposable Syringes Industry is Expected to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable syringes market reached a value of US$ 13.01 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 20.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.87% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Disposable syringes are widely utilized for injecting medicines through intravenous or intramuscular ways to treat different diseases. They are plastic syringes designed for one-time use in the medical, veterinary, and research and development (R&D) fields. They are cheaper compared to traditional syringes without any maintenance costs. They assist in maintaining the safety of the patients while reducing the chances of cross-contamination.



At present, there is a rise in the use of disposable syringes to support the diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, respiratory disease, injuries, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, influenza, and pneumonia. This, along with the growing number of surgeries across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the number of patients suffering from acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) around the world due to unprotected sexual contact and contact with infected blood. This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, key market players are focusing on efficient sterilizing surgery while avoiding infections among healthcare practitioners and patients, especially after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Moreover, the growing incidences of needlestick injuries among patients are catalyzing the demand for disposable syringes. Besides this, the rising trend of self-injecting medicines is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the adoption of disposable medical supplies for preventing the spread of infections in operating rooms. These initiatives are projected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Henke-Sass Wolf GmbH, Nipro Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Retractable Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation and Vita Needle Company.

