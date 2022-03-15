The Worldwide District Cooling Industry is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

Mar 15, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global District Cooling Market by Production Technique (Free Cooling, Absorption Cooling, Electric Chillers), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global district cooling market is projected to reach USD 1,177 million by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 931 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The district cooling market is primarily driven by the Surging need for efficient cooling in regions with hot climates. Rapid urbanization will put tremendous pressure on urban infrastructure. With the increasing number of people moving to cities, the demand for cooling residential and commercial spaces is also expected to increase in the coming years.
The Commercial meters segment, by Application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026
The Application segment is categorized as commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial district cooling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Middle east and Africa, with a share of 73.7% in 2021, dominated the district cooling commercial market. The demand for district cooling in the commercial segment is driven by concerns regarding the impact on the environment and rising energy prices have made the use of energy-efficient district cooling systems a favorable solution for cooling in commercial spaces.
The electric chillers segment, by Production technique, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026
The electric chillers segment accounted for the largest share of the district cooling market, by application, in 2021. The demand for electric chillers from the production technique sector is driven by the relatively higher coefficient of performance (COP) in comparison with that of residential and commercial air conditioning units. Even Linking electric chillers with cold storage on a network helps reduce peak electricity demand for cooling in a city by shifting production to other periods of the day.
The Middle East and Africa: The largest growing region in the district cooling market
The Middle East and Africa are expected to dominate the district cooling market during the forecast period due to shift in the electricity demand and supply balance in the Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific regions have resulted in the wider use of district cooling, which has enabled utilities and developers to balance power supply and effectively manage its usage. District cooling is being promoted as a way of addressing energy shortages, energy demand, and global warming in the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in District Cooling Market
4.2 District Cooling Market in Middle East & Africa, by Application and Country
4.3 District Cooling Market, by Region
4.4 District Cooling Market, by Application
4.5 District Cooling Market, by Production Technique
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution of District Cooling
5.2.1 First District Cooling System Was Introduced in 1930
5.3 District Cooling Systems
5.3.1 Components of District Cooling Systems
5.3.1.1 Central Chiller Plant
5.3.1.2 Distribution Network
5.3.1.3 User Station
5.3.2 District Cooling Benefits
5.3.2.1 Reduction in Environmental Degradation
5.3.2.2 Economy of Scale
5.3.2.3 Enhanced Reliability
5.3.2.4 Efficient Use of Energy
5.3.2.5 Reduced Strain on Power Grid
5.4 Functioning of District Cooling System
5.5 District Cooling Project
5.5.1 Selection Criteria for District Cooling Project
5.5.2 Phases in Establishment of a District Cooling Project
5.5.2.1 Business Case Roadmap
5.5.2.2 Feasibility Study
5.5.2.3 Project Development
5.5.2.4 Project Execution
5.5.2.5 Operation
5.6 Market Dynamics
5.6.1 Impact Analysis
5.6.2 Drivers
5.6.2.1 Increasing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization
5.6.2.2 Surging Need for Efficient Cooling in Regions with Hot Climate
5.6.2.3 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Projects in Developing Economies
5.6.3 Restraints
5.6.3.1 High Capital Cost and Long Payback Period
5.6.3.2 Reduced Effectiveness in Small Cooling Loads and Space Constraints for Distribution Grid
5.6.4 Opportunities
5.6.4.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Cooling Technologies
5.6.4.2 Use of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) in District Cooling System
5.6.4.2.1 Increased Use of TSE in GCC Countries
5.6.5 Challenges
5.6.5.1 Difficulties Faced During Implementation of District Cooling Systems
5.6.5.1.1 Site Planning and Interfacing Issues
5.6.5.1.2 Commercial Challenges
5.6.5.1.3 Engineering Challenges
5.6.5.1.4 Procurement Challenges
5.6.5.1.5 Construction Challenges
5.6.5.1.6 Operational Challenges
5.6.5.2 Difficulty in Load Prediction and Utilization of Thermal Energy Storage Systems
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.4.1 Forecast of GDP Growth Rate of Major Economies
6.4.2 Residential Construction Industry
6.4.3 Infrastructure Activities in Nonresidential Construction Industry
7 District Cooling Market, by Production Technique
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Size and Projection, by Production Technique
7.3 Free Cooling
7.3.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
7.4 Absorption Cooling
7.4.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
7.5 Electric Chillers
7.5.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
8 District Cooling Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Market Size and Projection, by Application
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
8.3.2 Healthcare
8.3.3 Education
8.3.4 Government
8.3.5 Office
8.3.6 Airport
8.3.7 Retail
8.4 Residential
8.4.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
8.5 Industrial
8.5.1 Market Size and Projection, by Region
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Market Evaluation Framework
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leader
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower)
11.1.2 National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)
11.1.3 Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), LLC
11.1.5 Shinryo Corporation
11.1.6 ADC Energy Systems LLC
11.1.7 Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd.
11.1.8 Logstor A/S
11.1.9 Ramboll Group A/S
11.1.10 Siemens AG
11.1.11 Stellar Energy
11.1.12 District Cooling Company (DCC) LLC
11.1.13 Danfoss A/S
11.1.14 Veolia Environment SA
11.1.15 SNC-Lavalin
11.1.16 Fortum
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 PAL Cooling Holding (PCH)
11.2.2 Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool)
11.2.3 DC Pro Engineering
11.2.4 Marafeq Qatar
11.2.5 Gas District Cooling (M) Sdn. Bhd.
12 Appendix
