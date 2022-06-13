The Worldwide Edge AI Hardware Industry is Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge AI Hardware Market (2022-2027) by Component, Device, Power Consumption, Function, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Edge AI Hardware Market is estimated to be USD 930.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2118.84 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Edge AI Hardware Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Micro Devices, Blaize, Cambricon Technologies, Continental, Huawei Technologies, Intel, International Business Machines, Samsung Electronics, Tenstorrent, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Edge AI Hardware Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The report analyses the Global Edge AI Hardware Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Edge AI Hardware Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Penetration of AI in Edge Devices

4.1.2 Rise in Investment in AI Startups

4.1.3 Rapid Growth in the Number of Intelligent Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Less Number of AI Experts Available

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of the 5G Network to Bring IT and Telecom Together

4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Robotic Technology in Emerging Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Memory

6.3 Processor

6.3.1 ASICs

6.3.2 CPU

6.3.3 FPGA

6.3.4 GPU

6.4 Sensor



7 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Edge servers

7.4 Robots

7.5 Smart mirrors

7.6 Smart speakers

7.7 Smartphones

7.8 Surveillance cameras

7.9 Wearables



8 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Power Consumption

8.1 Introduction

8.2 1-3 W

8.3 3-5 W

8.4 5-10W

8.5 Less than 1W

8.6 More than 10W



9 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Training

9.3 Inference



10 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3 Automotive & Transportation

10.4 Construction

10.5 Consumer Electronics

10.6 Government

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Industrial



11 Americas' Edge AI Hardware Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Edge AI Hardware Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Edge AI Hardware Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Edge AI Hardware Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Advanced Micro Devices

16.2 Amazoncom

16.3 Applied Brain Research

16.4 Baidu

16.5 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology

16.6 Blaize

16.7 Cambricon Technologies

16.8 Ceva Logistics

16.9 Continental

16.10 General Vision

16.11 Graphcore

16.12 Halio,

16.13 Huawei Technologies

16.14 Intel

16.15 International Business Machines

16.16 MediaTek

16.17 Micron Technology

16.18 Microsoft

16.19 Mythic

16.20 Nvidia

16.21 Samsung Electronics

16.22 Tenstorrent



17 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czqmvu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets