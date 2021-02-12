The Worldwide Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 46.6% Between 2020 & 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3), by Charging Infrastructure (Normal Charge, Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and Tesla Supercharger), DC Fast Charging (Fast & Ultra-fast) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle charging station market size is projected to reach 30,758 thousand units by 2027, from an estimated 2,115 thousand units in 2020, at a CAGR of 46.6%.



Governments are supporting electric vehicle charging stations through subsidies & tax rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations and working in collaboration with such OEMs to speed up the growth of their country's EV charging networks.

Increased demand for efficient and eco-friendly vehicles along with government support will boost the electric vehicle charging station market. Consumers from developing countries are already feeling the heat of the increasing cost of petrol. Electrical vehicles will run on electricity, which is expected to reduce the operating cost of these vehicles. To make the electric vehicle charging station market grow, continued support from the government will be needed along with the growing numbers of EV users and reduced initial cost of present EV charging technology along with high R&D to reduce the charging time further.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the electric vehicle charging station market. Both the production and sales of new electric vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of EV charging stations has been on the rise especially for private and semi-public charging. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for EVs might increase, as people will avoid public transport, preferring private vehicles to avoid crowds. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues.

The Normal Charging segment is expected to be the largest Charging Point segment in the forecast.

Normal charging comprises AC charging devices and is used for charging EVs at affordable costs but at slower speeds than superchargers. As the cost is significantly low, this charging equipment has a higher demand from the working class, especially in the emerging countries with large population bases and demand for low-cost charging. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest in terms of charging stations. The region comprises some of the fastest-developing economies of the world such as China and India. Government policies in these countries are supportive of higher EV sales and related services such as EV charging.

The portable Charging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the installation segment during the forecast period.

Companies such as Tesla, Blink Charging, SparkCharge, and ClipperCreek introduced portable chargers for EVs. Portable chargers help EV drivers carry the charger and charge the vehicle whenever required. In addition, a portable charger eliminates the need to develop a charging infrastructure for installing a stationary charging station. Initially, portable chargers were introduced as small and light chargers that could generate sufficient power for short journeys. However, new advanced portable chargers are expected to generate the same power as stationary charging stations. Some new types of portable chargers can be used for emergency charging when off the grid.

Ultra-Fast Charging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the DC Fast charging segment in the forecast period.

There has been a demand for faster-charging solutions for a long time as there is a demand to reduce EV charging time to that required to fill a petrol tank. Ultra fast charging was therefore developed. This kind of charging requires that the EV has a battery capable of handling ultra fast charging and the battery is required to be in good condition and charging must be undertaken at a moderate temperature. This charging method can fully charge an EV in approximately 15 minutes. Some companies installing ultra fast charging include ChargePoint, Shell, Tesla, Delta, EVBox, etc. This EV charger is currently less used in the market and demand is expected to rise at a higher rate in the future when most EVs are expected to be compatible with it.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

4.2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth Rate, by Region

4.3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Point

4.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Level

4.5 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application

4.6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation

4.7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Charging

4.8 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Infrastructure



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Ev Sales Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Government Policies and Subsidies

5.2.1.3 Environmental Pollution Treated as an Alarming Issue

5.2.1.4 Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Primitive Power Grid Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Ev Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Ev Charging Stations Powered by Renewable Sources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of Evs in Comparison to Ice Vehicles

5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for the Installation of Charging Stations

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis: Evcs Market

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Case Study

5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Overview

5.7.1 Netherlands

5.7.2 Germany

5.7.3 France

5.7.4 UK

5.7.5 China

5.7.6 US

5.8 Average Selling Price

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Turbo-Charging for Evs

5.9.2 Terra Hp Charge System

5.9.3 Smart Charging System

5.9.4 Wireless Power Transfer

5.9.5 Bidirectional Chargers

5.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.10.1 Introduction to COVID-19

5.11 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.11.1.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

5.12 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.12.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Electric Bus Charging

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph

6.3 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph

6.4 Charging Via Connector



7 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.3 Research Methodology

7.4 Private

7.4.1 Convenience of Charging and Low Cost to Drive Private Charging Market

7.5 Public

7.5.1 All Regions to Encourage Public Charging for Higher Ev Adoption

7.6 Key Primary Insights



8 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Charging Infrastructure Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Ccs

8.4.1 Tesla Adoption of Ccs Expected to Boost Demand

8.5 Chademo

8.5.1 China and Japan to Adopt Chademo as Standard Equipment

8.6 Normal Charge

8.6.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Normal Charge During the Forecast Period

8.7 Tesla Super Charger

8.7.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Tesla Super Charger

8.8 Type-2 (Iec 62196 & Gb/T 20234)

8.8.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

8.9 Key Primary Insights



9 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Level of Charging Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Level 1 (<_7 />9.4.1 Low Energy Consumption to Boost Market for Level 1

9.5 Level 2 (3.7 - 22 Kw)

9.5.1 Level 2 Charging to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific

9.6 Level 3 (Above 22 Kw)

9.6.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging

9.7 Key Primary Insights



10 Electric Vehicles Charging Station Market, by Charging Point Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Normal Charging

10.5 Super Charging

10.6 Inductive Charging

10.7 Key Primary Insights



11 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Dc Fast Charging Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Fast Charging

11.5 Ultra Fast Charging

11.6 Key Primary Insights



12 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Installation Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.2.1 Assumptions

12.3 Research Methodology

12.4 Portable Charger

12.4.1 Demand for Small and Light Chargers Expected to Boost Demand

12.5 Fixed Charger

12.5.1 Government Collaboration with OEMs to Install Fixed Chargers Expected to Boost Demand

12.6 Key Primary Insights



13 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia-Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.2 Overview

14.3 Market Share and Market Ranking Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

14.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

14.5.2 New Product Developments

14.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020

14.5.4 Expansions, 2017-2020

14.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

14.6.1 Stars

14.6.2 Emerging Leaders

14.6.3 Pervasive

14.6.4 Emerging Companies

14.7 Strength of Product Portfolio:

14.8 Business Strategy Excellence:

14.9 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

14.10 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders



15 Company Profiles

15.1 BYD Auto

15.2 Tesla

15.3 Chargepoint

15.4 Evgo

15.5 Blink Charging

15.6 Schneider Electric

15.7 Semaconnect

15.8 Engie

15.9 ABB

15.10 Shell

15.11 BP

15.12 Siemens

15.13 Webasto

15.14 Efacec

15.15 Other Key Players

15.15.1 North America

15.15.1.1 Clipper Creek

15.15.1.2 Opconnect

15.15.1.3 Volta

15.15.1.4 EV Safe Charge

15.15.1.5 EV Connect

15.15.1.6 Freewire Technologies

15.15.1.7 Emotorwerks

15.15.2 Europe

15.15.2.1 Allego

15.15.2.2 Ionity

15.15.2.3 Wallbox

15.15.2.4 Heliox

15.15.2.5 Spark Horizon

15.15.2.6 Pod Point

15.15.2.7 Ecog

15.15.2.8 Dbt

15.15.3 Asia-Pacific

15.15.3.1 Charge+

15.15.3.2 Tgood

15.15.3.3 Delta



16 Analyst's Recommendations

16.1 Innovative Technologies to Make Ev Charging More Practical

16.2 The Asia-Pacific and Level 3 Charging are Expected to be Key Focus Areas for Manufacturers

16.3 Conclusion



17 Appendix

17.1 Key Insights of Industry Experts

17.2 Discussion Guide

17.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

17.4 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dq4vj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

