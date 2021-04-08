The Worldwide Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021
DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market with Covid-19 impact By Type (SEM and TEM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Material Science), Product, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electron microscopy and sample preparation market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%.
Favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy and growth opportunities in emerging markets are the key factors driving the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.
Scanning Electron Microscope to hold the largest size of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021
Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) use a focused beam of high-energy electrons to generate a variety of signals at the surface of solid specimens. SEMs can provide magnification of up to 100,000x. These microscopes produce a high depth of field and high-resolution (less resolution as compared to TEMs) and 3-dimensional images of topographical, morphological, and compositional information of objects. Hence, they are used as essential research tools in life sciences, gemology, medical and forensic sciences, and metallurgy.
Industries end-user segment to hold the largest share of Electron microscopy and sample preparation market in 2021
The scope of the industries segment comprises pharmaceutical & biotechnology, semiconductor & electronics, textiles, mining & material science, and natural resources (oil & gas) industries. The electronics industry uses electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging in the development and manufacturing processes of semiconductors and other electronics. Other industries that commonly use electron microscopes as a part of their production process include aeronautics, automotive, apparel, and pharmaceutical. Electron microscope can also be applied in industrial failure analysis and process control of diverse industries.
APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC electron microscopy and sample preparation market, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years. Factors such as the rising R&D funding for microscopy research, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life science and nanotechnology research, establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs are expected to drive market growth in the APAC during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market
4.2 North America Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user & Country (2021)
4.3 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Type, 2026
4.4 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Application, 2026
4.5 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user, 2026
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes
5.2.1.3 Increased Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Open-Source Microscopy Software
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.1.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Role and Impact of Ai and Machine Vision on Microscopy Software Market
6.3.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopy Software and Microscopes
6.3.3 Converting Regular Electron Microscope to High-Speed Atom Scale Cameras
6.4 Case Study
6.4.1 Use of Electron Microscopes in Automotive Industry
6.4.2 Use of Electron Microscopes in Aerospace Industry
6.5 Regulation of Electron Microscopes
6.5.1 Safety Regulations (Virginia, Us)
6.6 Trade Analysis
6.6.1 Trade Analysis for Electron Microscopes
6.7 Tariff Analysis for Electron Microscopes
6.8 Patent Analysis
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Model
6.9.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.9.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.10 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Ecosystem
6.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Electron Microscope and Sample Preparation Market
6.12 Average Selling Price of Various Microscopes
7 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Microscopes
7.2.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies Have Resulted in Growing Demand for Microscopes
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software for Microscopes is Driving Market Growth
7.4 Accessories
7.4.1 High Demand for Microscope Objective Lenses in Life Science Research to Drive Growth of Segment
8 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (Sem)
8.2.1 Sems Can Provide Magnification of Up to 100,000X
8.3 Transmission Electron Microscope (Tem)
8.3.1 TEMs are Majorly Used to Study Ultrastructure of Components
9 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Semiconductor
9.2.1 Semiconductor to be Largest Application Segment of Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market During Forecast Period
9.3 Life Sciences
9.3.1 Increasing R&D Supported by Government Funding to Fuel Market Growth
9.4 Materials Science
9.4.1 Increasing Focus on Research in Materials Science to Fuel Adoption of Electron Microscopes
9.5 Others
10 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Industries
10.2.1 Technological Innovations to Fuel Adoption of Microscopes in Several Industries
10.3 Academic & Research Institutes
10.3.1 Increasing R&D to Surge Adoption of Microscopes in Academic & Research Institutes
10.4 Others
11 Sample Preparation Techniques
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Sample Preparation Market, by Method
11.2.1 Cutting and Slicing
11.2.1.1 Ion Beam Milling
11.2.1.2 Ultramicrotomy
11.2.1.3 Freeze-Fracturing and Cryo-Ultramicrotomy
11.2.2 Fixation
11.2.2.1 Chemical Fixation
11.2.2.2 Critical Point Drying
11.2.2.3 Cryofixation
11.2.3 Embedding
11.2.4 Coating
11.2.4.1 Sputter Coater
11.2.4.2 Evaporation Coater
11.2.4.3 Glow Discharge Sputtering
11.2.5 Immunogold Labeling
11.2.6 Cryo Sample Preparation
12 Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis: Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market
13.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Five Players in Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market
13.4 Market Evaluation Framework
13.4.1 Product Portfolio
13.4.2 Regional Focus
13.4.3 Manufacturing Footprint
13.4.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
13.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leader
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Participant
13.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.6.1 Progressive Company
13.6.2 Responsive Company
13.6.3 Dynamic Company
13.6.4 Starting Block
13.7 Company Product Footprint
13.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.8.1 Product Launches
13.8.2 Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Carl Zeiss
14.1.2 Danaher
14.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.1.4 Nikon
14.1.5 Bruker
14.1.6 Olympus
14.1.7 Oxford Instruments
14.1.8 Jeol
14.1.9 Hitachi High-Technologies
14.1.10 Hirox
14.2 Other Companies
14.2.1 Microptik
14.2.2 Horiba
14.2.3 Arivis Ag
14.2.4 Angstorm Advanced Inc
14.2.5 Media Cybernetics
14.2.6 Nion Company
14.2.7 Tescan Orsay Holding
14.2.8 Cordouan Technologies Sas
14.2.9 Renishaw plc
14.2.10 Witec
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b03tek
