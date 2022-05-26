The Worldwide Electronically Scanned Array Industry is Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronically Scanned Array Market by Installation, Platform (Air, Marine, Land), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Array Geometry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronically scanned array market is estimated to be USD 7.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of electronically scanned array, developments in the defense sector, and national security sector.



Increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies to drive the market for electronically scanned array during the forecast period



Emerging economies, such as China and India, are investing in advanced electronically scanned arrays to prepare themselves for any battle. These economies have increased their military budgets to augment their defense powers and are procuring advanced ESA-based navigation systems for air, marine, and land platforms. The growing GDP of the countries in the last decade has further helped increase their defense budgets.



High defense budgets allow economies like China and India to spend on the development of new ships and maintenance of old ships. This, in turn, increases the demand for electronically scanned arrays.



Development of Active Electronically Scanned Array radar



Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology is a module containing a new generation of transceiver modules. Software-defined radio (SDR) is used for radio communication because of its high data rates. The use of AESA technology is growing rapidly because of its enhanced reliability and affordability and is expected to replace conventional electronically scanned array in the near future. This has allowed countries such as the US, Norway, the Netherlands, India, and Israel, among others, to incorporate AESA into legacy/old systems on land, sea, and airborne platforms.



Due to its resistance to electronic jamming, low interception, high reliability, and multi-mode capability, countries around the world are adding AESA radar into their military aircraft and vessels and manufacturers around the world are working to meet demand. Incorporating AESA radar into aircraft/sea/or ground platforms will remain relevant since electronic warfare is becoming more important and without AESA, modern conventional militaries are obsolete.



In February 2022, Sweden-based SAAB AB received an order for the delivery of RBS 70 NG short-range air defense systems for the Argentine Armed Forces along with RMF-200V, an AESA tactical air defense radar for threat detection at medium and short distances, which could form the core of a low-altitude anti-air battery.



4D: The fastest-growing segment of the electronically scanned array market, by Dimension.



4D electronically scanned arrays determine the range, azimuth, height, and velocity vector of the detected object. They are expensive and are hence primarily used in autonomous tactical surveillance applications that generate high-resolution target signals. Advanced economies such as the US and Germany have invested substantially to conduct multiple-level research activities in the development of these electronically scanned arrays. The North American region is the largest market for 4D electronically scanned arrays



Thales Group (France) offers a 4D electronically scanned array for surveillance and ISR. These electronically scanned arrays provide bearing, range, elevation (3D), and an in-depth analysis of a target's Doppler signature and other characteristics with a single scan. This analysis results in a superior air and surface detection, tracking, and classification of targets.



In 2019, Thales Group secured a contract to supply next-generation 4D active electronically scanned array technology to the Royal Netherlands Army. Hensoldt AG (Germany) also signed an agreement with the German government (BAAINBw) to supply its TRS-4D naval electronically scanned array.



North America: The largest contributing region in the electronically scanned array market.



The US and Canada are key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region. Defense agencies of these countries are involved in the development of technologically advanced electronically scanned arrays. Well-established and prominent manufacturers of electronically scanned arrays, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), the Boeing Company (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), are present in this region.



Electronically scanned arrays are being increasingly used in critical missions due to their accurate targeting and friend or foe detection feature that enables armies to precisely neutralize threats to ensure the safety and security of the countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Electronically Scanned Array Market

4.2 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Platform

4.3 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Frequency Band

4.4 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Component

4.5 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Type

4.6 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Installation

4.7 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Range

4.8 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Array Geometry

4.9 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Dimension

4.10 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Deliveries of Military Vessels

5.2.1.2 Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Emerging Economies

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Radar Upgradation Contracts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Bandwidth for Commercial Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise and Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Geopolitical Instability

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Policies of Cross-Border Trading

5.2.5 Demand-Side Impact

5.2.5.1 Key Developments from January 2019 to January 2022

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.4 Market Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Tariff Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Trade Data

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis of Electronically Scanned Array Market

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13 Use Cases

5.13.1 Development of 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa) Radar System (Ns50) - Thales Group

5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-23

5.15 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 End-users/Customers

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.3.1 Software-Defined Radar

6.3.2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

6.3.3 Digital Beamforming Technique in Radar

6.3.4 4D Electronically Scanned Array

6.3.5 Scalable Aesa Transmitter with Phase-Only Nulling

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things (Iot) Systems in Esa-Based Airborne Radar

6.4.2 Shift in Global Economic Power

7 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air

7.2.1 Esa Radar Used in Aew&C Systems for Command & Coordination

7.2.2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

7.2.3 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

7.2.4 Uav

7.3 Marine

7.3.1 Marine Electronically Scanned Array Widely Used for Navigation and Collision Avoidance

7.3.2 Commercial Vessels

7.3.3 Defense Vessels

7.4 Land

7.4.1 Increased Need for Border Surveillance Drives Land Segment

7.4.2 Fixed

7.4.3 Portable

7.4.4 Mobile

8 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Frequency Band

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Frequency

8.2.1 S-Band Electronically Scanned Array Radar Dominates Single Frequency Radar Market

8.2.2 Vhf Band

8.2.3 L-Band

8.2.4 S-Band

8.2.5 C-Band

8.2.6 X-Band

8.2.7 K-Band

8.3 Multifrequency

8.3.1 Used for Coherent Detection and Tracking of Moving Target Objects

9 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transceiver Modules

9.2.1 Transceiver Modules Transmit and Receive Radio Waves of Fluctuating Frequencies

9.3 Phase Shifters

9.3.1 Phase Shifters Carry Data from Antenna Section to Signal Processing Section of Electronically Scanned Array

9.4 Beamforming Network

9.4.1 Beamforming Networks Designed to Transmit and Receive Directional Signals

9.5 Signal Processor

9.5.1 Signal Processors Gather Signals from Sensors to Provide Insights

9.6 Radar Data Processor

9.6.1 Used in Electronically Scanned Array to Separate Targets from Clutter

9.7 Others

10 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (Aesa)

10.2.1 Development of Solid-State Radar to Boost Aesa Segment

10.3 Passive Electronically Scanned Array (Pesa)

10.3.1 Wide Use of Pesa in Stealth and Covert Operations Drive this Segment

11 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Installation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fire Control Radar

11.2.1 Increased Use in Fixed-Wing Aircraft to Fuel Growth

11.3 Tactical Data Link Radar

11.3.1 Increasing Use in Uavs Fuels Segment

11.4 Air Traffic Control Radar

11.4.1 Rising Demand for Esa-Based Security & Surveillance Applications Drives Segment

11.5 Others

12 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Range

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Short-Range Radar

12.2.1 Used Primarily in Commercial Applications or Man-Portable Reconnaissance Missions

12.3 Medium-Range Radar

12.3.1 Widely Used Across Military Applications

12.4 Long-Range Radar

12.4.1 Used for Long-Distance and Accurate Location Tracking

13 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Array Geometry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Linear Array

13.2.1 Linear Array Minimize Number of Elements Needed to Perform Radar Operations

13.3 Planar Array

13.3.1 Planar Array Provides Much More Flexibility Than Linear Array

13.4 Frequency Scanning Array

13.4.1 Frequency Scanning Array Uses Multi-Frequency Mechanism for Scanning

14 Electronically Scanned Array Market, by Dimension

14.1 Introduction

14.2 2D

14.2.1 2D Electronically Scanned Array Used Mainly for Air Traffic Management

14.3 3D

14.3.1 High Target Location Accuracy and Automatic Operation Modes Drive Demand for 3D Electronically Scanned Array

14.4 4D

14.4.1 4D Electronically Scanned Array Used in Autonomous Tactical Surveillance Vehicles for Accurate Target Mapping

15 Regional Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2020

16.3 Rank Analysis, 2020

16.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Pervasive

16.4.3 Emerging Leader

16.4.4 Participant

16.5 Competitive Scenario

16.5.1 Progressive Companies

16.5.2 Responsive Companies

16.5.3 Starting Blocks

16.5.4 Dynamic Companies

16.5.5 New Product Launches

16.5.6 Deals

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Key Players

17.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

17.2.2 Aselsan A.S.

17.2.3 Lockheed Martin

17.2.4 Raytheon Technologies

17.2.5 General Dynamics

17.2.6 L3Harris Technologies

17.2.7 Teledyne Technologies

17.2.8 Thales Group

17.2.9 Hanwha Systems

17.2.10 Saab Ab

17.2.11 Bae Systems

17.2.12 Leonardo S.P.A.

17.2.13 Israel Aerospace Industries

17.2.14 Indra Company

17.2.15 Bharat Electronics Ltd

17.2.16 Airbus Group

17.2.17 Mitsubishi Electric

17.2.18 Lig Nex 1

17.2.19 Api Technologies Corp.

17.3 Other Key Players

17.3.1 Hensoldt Ag

17.3.2 Src, Inc.

17.3.3 Telephonics Corporation

17.3.4 Vega Radio Engineering Corporation

17.3.5 Jem Engineering LLC

17.3.6 Cea Technologies

18 Appendix

