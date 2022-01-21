The Worldwide Embedded Antenna Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace, FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, UWB), End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded antenna systems market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.

Chip antenna segment to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of antenna type, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into PCB trace antenna, chip antenna, patch antenna, FPC antenna and others. The chip antenna segment of the embedded antenna systems market is projected to hold the largest market share than all other antenna types owing to the heavy consumption of chip antennas by consumer electronics manufacturers globally.

Consumer Electronics to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, communication (datacom & telecom), healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the embedded antenna systems market from 2021 to 2027, as these antennas are used extensively in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices for wireless applications such Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, GPS, and others.

APAC to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

Among all regions, APAC held the largest market share in 2020. The market in APAC is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. The growing penetration of smartphones and smart home devices in the developing countries in APAC is expected to spur the demand for embedded antennas in the region. Government investments in urban planning and smart city development in China and India are expected to provide new growth opportunities for IoT devices during the forecast period; this, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption of embedded antennas in cellular and LPWAN connectivity devices.

The novel coronavirus has affected the global economy to a large extent. The economies in APAC, including Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia, have a significant contribution toward the global economy as they are home to various manufacturing and assembly plants in the world. China, which is known as the manufacturing hub of the world, faced a serious economic crisis owing to the spread of the virus and brought all economic activities to a standstill for weeks. The other countries, such as India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, have also witnessed a downfall in the economic activities across various sectors.

