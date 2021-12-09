The Worldwide Energy-Efficient Window Industry is Expected to REach $18.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component (Glass, Frame, and Hardware), Application (New Construction and Renovation & Reconstruction), End-Use Sector (Residential and Non-Residential), Glazing Type, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-efficient windows market size is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2021 to USD 18.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Energy-efficient windows are demanded majorly in the non-residential end-use sector. However, the global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of energy-efficient windows industries which has decreased the demand for energy-efficient windows in 2020.

Double Glazed Energy efficient windows hold the largest market share of Energy efficient windows, in terms of value

The double-glazed segment is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the residential and non-residential sectors. Energy-efficient windows are sound-proof, dust-proof, and ideal for energy conservation. Double-glazed windows considerably reduce heat loss and improve the energy conservation rate. These windows find applications in both renovation and new constructions.

Non-residential is the fastest-growing end-use sector of energy-efficient windows, in terms of value

Non-residential constructions that use energy-efficient windows include commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, hospitals, educational institutes, and airports. Large commercial buildings are built with the concept of saving energy. These buildings are also built for breakeven in the long run, and hence opting for energy-efficient windows seems to be a favourable option. Growing economies are witnessing increasing demand for green buildings in the commercial construction segment. Recently, European and North American countries have also seen a spurt in demand for such buildings. In developing countries, the construction of educational institutions and hospitals is increasing, leading to a growth in the energy-efficient windows market in the non-residential end-use sector

APAC is the fastest-growing Energy-efficient windows market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global energy-efficient windows market during the forecast period. The growth of the energy-efficient windows industry in this region is supported by the recovery in the construction industry, and the rising awareness & concern regarding carbon emission and energy conservation.

Due to COVID-19, the construction industry came to a halt, which has led to reduced demand for energy-efficient windows in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use sector with restoration in the supply chain would drive the energy-efficient windows demand during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in the region would support the high growth rate.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Energy-Efficient Windows Market

4.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by End-Use Sector and Application, 2020

4.3 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Glazing Type, 2021-2026

4.4 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Region

4.5 Energy-Efficient Windows Market Growth by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Optimum Energy-Saving Option

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Adopt Energy-Efficient Windows

5.2.1.3 Growing Construction Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment Requirements

5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Glass Bonding Adhesives Than Conventional Adhesives

5.2.2.3 Lack of Awareness About Energy-Efficient Windows

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Support for Energy Management in Buildings from Public and Private Sectors

5.2.3.2 Urban Population Growth

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Carbon Emissions in Glass Production

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem: Energy-Efficient Windows Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Impact of COVID-19

5.9 Energy-Efficient Windows Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios

5.10 Average Pricing

5.11 Key Markets for Import/Export

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.13 Tariff and Regulations

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Glazing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Double Glazed

6.1.1.1 Double-Glazed Low-E Windows

6.1.1.2 Double-Glazed Gas-Filled Window

6.1.1.3 Double-Glazed Low-E Gas-Filled Windows

6.1.2 Triple Glazed

6.1.2.1 Triple-Glazed Low-E Window

6.1.2.2 Triple-Glazed Gas-Filled Window

6.1.2.3 Triple-Glazed Low-E Gas-Filled Window

6.1.3 Others

7 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.3 Frame

7.3.1 Vinyl Window

7.3.2 Aluminum Window

7.3.3 Wooden Window

7.4 Hardware

8 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Non-Residential

8.1.2 Residential

9 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Renovation & Reconstruction

9.1.2 New Construction

10 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Market Ranking

11.4 Market Evaluation Framework

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Participant

11.5.4 Emerging Leader

11.5.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

11.7 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A.

12.1.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

12.1.3 Ykk Ap, Inc.

12.1.4 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc.

12.1.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

12.1.6 Builders Firstsource, Inc.

12.1.7 Schott Ag

12.1.8 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

12.1.9 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

12.1.10 Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc.

12.1.11 Associated Materials LLC

12.1.12 Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

12.1.13 Deceuninck Nv

12.1.14 Pgt, Inc.

12.1.15 Vitro Architectural Glass

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (?i?ecam Group)

12.2.2 Vkr Holdings A/S

12.2.3 Drew Industries Incorporated

12.2.4 Inwido Ab

12.2.5 China Glass Holdings Limited

12.2.6 Anderson Corporation

12.2.7 Atrium Corporation

12.2.8 Guardian Industries Corp

12.2.9 Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., Inc.

12.2.10 Marvin Windows and Doors

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3yn1y

