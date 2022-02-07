The Worldwide Exoskeleton Industry is Expected to Reach $5+ Billion by 2026

Feb 07, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exoskeleton Market (2021-2026) by Product, Components, Type, Mobility, Technology, Treatment Type, Technology, Body Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Exoskeleton Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.28 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1%.
The growing demand from the healthcare sector coupled with the increasing prevalence of disabilities and severe injuries among patients has driven the growth of the exoskeletons market. Similarly, reducing the heavy load objects lifting among the workers created a demand for the exoskeleton, thus enabling market growth. The ongoing research on exoskeleton controllers using artificial intelligence to facilitate the transition to 'real-world' functionality is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
However, stringent government regulations and the high exoskeleton costs are expected to restrain the market.
The Global Exoskeleton Market is segmented based on Product, Components, Type, Mobility, Technology, Treatment Type, Technology, Body Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in the report are Knots Plus Ltd., Atoun Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics plc., DIH Medical, Wearable Robotics srl, OTTOBOCK, Suitx Inc., Technaid, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Myomo, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., etc
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Exoskeleton Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Medical Industry
4.1.2 Need For Reducing Heavy Load Requirements in Different Industry Sectors
4.1.3 Rising Number of Disabilities and Severe Injuries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost
4.2.2 Limited Power Range
4.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancements In Robotic Technologies
4.3.2 Rising Investments in Military and Defence Sector
4.3.3 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Operations
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Risks Involved with Using Exoskeletons
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Soft
6.3 Rigid
7 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Components
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Exoskeleton Hardware
7.2.1 Sensor
7.2.2 Actuator
7.2.3 Power Source
7.2.4 Control System/Controller
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Exoskeleton Software
8 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Exoskeleton Passive
8.3 Exoskeleton Powered
9 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Exoskeleton Mobile
9.3 Exoskeleton Stationery
10 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Technology Drive Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pneumatic Actuator
10.3 Hydraulic Actuator
10.4 Electric Servo
10.5 Electric Actuator
10.6 Fully Mechanical
10.7 Shape Memory Alloy Actuator
10.8 Fuel Cell
11 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Passive
11.3 Semi-Passive
11.4 Active
12 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Treatment Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Rehabilitation
12.3 Augmentation
13 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Body Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Exoskeleton Full Body
13.3 Exoskeleton Upper Extremities
13.4 Exoskeleton Lower Extremities
14 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Industry Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Healthcare
14.3 Military
14.4 Industrial
15 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Geography
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Knots Plus
17.2 Ekso Bionics
17.3 Panasonic
17.4 Comau
17.5 Cyberdyne
17.6 ReWalk Robotics
17.7 Rex Bionics
17.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
17.9 RB3D
17.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
17.11 Hocoma
17.12 B-Temia
17.13 DIH Medical
17.14 Wearable Robotics srl
17.15 Ottobock
17.16 Gogoa Mobility Robots
17.17 Technaid
17.18 Sarcos Robotics
17.19 Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
17.20 Myomo, Inc.
17.21 Bionik Laboratories Corp.
18 Appendix
