The Worldwide Face Shield Industry is Projected to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2031 at a 6.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market By Type, By Product Type, By End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face shield market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Face shield is a protective covering for the entire face that is commonly made from clear plastics. It is worn to prevent injury (such as from impact, dangerous substances, or from extreme temperatures) or to reduce the spread of transmissible disease. It finds application in a wide range of end-use industries including medical, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing industries, oil & gas, construction, marine, and others.



Rise demand for consumer goods has surged the establishment of chemical manufacturing facilities in both developed and developing economies where face shields are widely used to protect from the exposure of hazardous and toxic chemicals, fumes, and other harmful gases.

Furthermore, increase in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, have led the building & construction sector to witness a significant growth where face shields are used by construction workers to protect from optical radiation or sparks in welding, cutting or brazing operations at different construction sites. These factors are predicted to contribute toward the global market growth. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials used for producing face shields are expected to hamper the growth of the market during forecast period.



On the contrary, the emergence of deadly contagious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and others have surged the demand for face shields in conjunction with face masks in the healthcare sector. This is anticipated to increase the sales of face shield; thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.



The global face shield market is segmented into type, product, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. By product, the market is classified into half face shield and full face shield. Depending on end-use industry, it is fragmented into healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global face shield market profiles leading players that include Alpha Pro Tech, Casoc Bay Molding, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Inc, JBC Technologies, Inc., Karam Industries Pvt Ltd., Key Surgical, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Lakeland Inc., Medline Industries, LP., Precept Medical Products, Inc., Printex Transparent Packaging, Pyramex, Sanax Protective Products, The 3M Company, and Vee Protect. The global face shield market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the face shield market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing face shield market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the face shield market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global face shield market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Key Regulation Analysis

3.9. Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: FACE SHIELD MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Disposable

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Reusable

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: FACE SHIELD MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Half Face Shield

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Full Face Shield

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: FACE SHIELD MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Healthcare

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Manufacturing

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Construction

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: FACE SHIELD MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 JBC Technologies, Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Printex Transparent Packaging

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Vee Protect

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Honeywell International Inc.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Casoc Bay Molding

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Lakeland Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Precept Medical Products, Inc.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 pyramex safety products

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Sanax Protective Products

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 key surgical

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Medline Industries, LP

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 The 3M Company

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 KARAM

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

