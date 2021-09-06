The Worldwide Fats & Oils Industry is Expected to Reach $285.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Olive), Fats (Butter, Tallow, and Lard)), Application (Food and Industrial), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fats and oils is estimated at $236.7 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach $285.2 billion by 2026.

The palm oil sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the By Oil Type segment in the fats and oils market

Players from many regions such as the Middle East and South Asian countries are investing heavily to increase areas under palm tree plantations. Palm oil is the most important vegetable oil both in terms of production and market trading. It has an extremely complex environmental and social footprint as it is produced only in equatorial regions. Thus their use is estimated to be the largest in the global markets.

By fat type, the butter and margarine sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the fats and oils market

Butter has been observed to facilitate many health benefits; it may improve immunity, regulate hormones, protect vision, boost metabolism, increase brain function, reduce chances of heart disease and blood pressure, protect against cancer, act as a powerful antioxidant, and protect against gastrointestinal issues and conditions. Further, butter is made up of about 80% fat and 15% water, while margarine is a popular butter replacer which is mainly derived from animal fats.

Their use is highly rising in the processed foods sector due to which they are estimated to account for the highest market share in the fats type segment.

The vegetable sub-segment of the By Source segment is projected to observe the fastest growth in fats and oils market over the forecast period

Market demand for vegetable sourced fats and oils can be attributed to the rising attractiveness of healthy & fortified vegetable cooking oils, increase in population and rising living standards, rising demand of food commodities, improved retail network, increase in crop yield and oil production, change in the composition of vegetable oil, fortification of oils, increase in consumer health concerns, and rising industrial applications such as personal care, cosmetics, agrochemicals, animal feed, and biodiesel, among others. Further, the global rise in the vegan population is a driving factor for vegetable fats and oils.

The liquid sub-segment of the By Form segment is projected to observe the fastest market growth in the fats and oils market during the forecast period

The liquid form of fats and oils is highly preferred for storage, transport and trade purposes. However, the level of saturation of different oils and fats differs over a wide range of temperatures. Certain oils, such as oilec acid, are liquid at temperatures considerably below room temperature, whereas elaidic acid is solid even at temperatures above room temperature. This form of use largely depends on the form required as per the end use of the oil and fats respectively.

The food sub-segment of the By Application segment is projected to observe the fastest market growth in the fats and oils market during the forecast period

The food sector finds use for a wide array of fats and oils in products such as chocolates & confectioneries, bakery products, processed foods, and dairy products. They confer desirable characteristics on several foods and contribute to tenderness to the shortened cake. Also, by aerating batter, fats aid in establishing texture in cakes. Thus they are estimated to account for the larger market share compared to industrial applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Fats & Oils Market

4.2 Fast & Oils Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Fats & Oils Market, by Key Source & Country

4.4 Fats & Oils Market, by Application

4.5 Fats & Oils Market, by form

4.6 Vegetable Oils Market, by Oil Type

4.7 Fats Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing demand for food boosting global consumption of vegetable oils

5.2.1.2 Increased consumption of bakery & confectionery and processed food products

5.2.1.3 Growing demand for biodiesel

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Labeling of fat & oil products and the safety issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging application of fats and oils as substitutes of trans-fats

5.2.3.2 Growth in microencapsulation of fats and oils

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High capital investments in extraction

5.2.4.2 High dependence on imports, leading to high costs of end-products

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On Market Dynamics

5.3.1 COVID-19 Negatively Impacting the Supply Chain Dynamics of the Fats & Oils Market

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Pricing Analysis: Fats & Oils Market, by Type

6.4 Ecosystem Map

6.4.1 Fats & Oils Market: Ecosystem View

6.4.2 Fats & Oils Market: Market Map

6.4.2.1 Upstream

6.4.2.1.1 Fat and oil manufacturers

6.4.2.1.2 Raw material providers

6.4.2.1.3 Academia and industry associations

6.4.2.1.4 Downstream companies

6.4.2.1.5 Regulatory bodies and standard-setting organizations

6.4.2.1.6 Distributors and suppliers

6.4.2.1.7 End-use processing companies

6.5 YC-YCC Shift

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Trade Analysis

6.8 Technology Analysis

6.9 Porter'S Five forces Analysis

6.9.1 Degree of Competition

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.10 Case Studies

6.10.1 Vegetable Fats Enhancement With Elimination of Partially Hydrogenated Oils (Phos)

6.10.1.1 Problem statement

6.10.1.2 Solution offered

6.10.1.3 Outcome

6.10.2 COVID-19 Has Increased the Focus On Preventive Nutrition

6.10.2.1 Problem statement

6.10.2.2 Solution offered

6.10.2.3 Outcome

7 Regulatory Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 United States (US)

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 European Union (Eu)

7.1.4 Emerging Economies - Regulations On Fats & Oils

8 Fats & Oils Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vegetable Oils

8.3 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Vegetable Oils

8.3.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.3.2 Realistic Scenario

8.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.4 Palm Oil

8.4.1 The Absence of Linolenic Acid Makes Palm Oil Stable To Oxidative Deterioration

8.5 Soybean Oil

8.5.1 High Amount of Essential Fatty Acids Make Soybean Oil A Healthier Alternative

8.6 Sunflower Oil

8.6.1 High Prices of Sunflower Oil Limiting Its Use In Food Applications

8.7 Rapeseed Oil

8.7.1 High Levels of Fatty Acids Limiting the Use of Rapeseed Oil In the Food Industry

8.8 Olive Oil

8.8.1 Highly Nutritious Quality of Olive Oil Makes It One of the Most Used Oils In Households

8.9 Other Oils

8.9.1 Low Concentration of Unsaturated Fatty Acids In Coconut Oil Makes the Oil Resistant To Oxidation

8.10 Fats

8.11 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Fats

8.11.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.11.2 Realistic Scenario

8.11.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.12 Butter & Margarine

8.12.1 'Bread & Butter' Staple Breakfast Driving the Market for Butter

8.13 Tallow & Grease

8.13.1 Tallow Helps In Absorbing More Nutrients and In Reducing Inflammation

8.14 Lard

8.14.1 The Relatively Lesser Concentration of Saturated Fats Makes Lard A Better Alternative To Butter

8.15 Other Fats

8.15.1 Poultry Fats and Mutton Fats Are Used As Soups and Pet Foods

9 Fats & Oils Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Source

9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

9.2.2 Realistic Scenario

9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

9.3 Vegetables

9.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Healthy Diets Among People Driving the Market for Vegetable Oil

9.4 Animals

9.4.1 Animal-Based Oils and Fats Are More Stable and Make the Food Crispier, Juicier, and Flavourful

10 Fats & Oils Market, by form

10.1 Introduction a

10.1.1 Factors Affecting the Physical Characteristics of Fats and Oils

10.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by form

10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

10.2.2 Realistic Scenario

10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

10.3 Liquid

10.3.1 High Demand for Liquid Oils Used In Households and Hotels

10.4 Solid (Crystalline)

10.4.1 Solid form Crystallizes the Animal- and Vegetable-Derived Fats, Making them More Creamy

11 Fats & Oils Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Application

11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

11.2.2 Realistic Scenario

11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

11.3 Food Applications

11.3.1 Vegetable Oils offer A Healthier Substitute for Traditional Fats Used In Food Products

11.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery

11.3.2.1 Bakery

11.3.2.2 Confectionery

11.3.3 Processed Food

11.3.3.1 Snacks & savory

11.3.3.2 R.T.E Foods/Convenience foods

11.3.3.3 Sauces, spreads, and dressings

11.3.3.4 Others (incl. meat products)

11.4 Industrial Applications

11.4.1 Demand for Vegetable Oil Has Significantly Increased In Developed Countries for Use In Biodiesel Production

11.4.2 Biodiesel

11.4.3 Other Industrial Applications

11.4.3.1 Oleochemicals

11.4.3.2 Animal feed

12 Fats & Oils Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Companies

14.1.1 Associated British Foods Plc

14.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

14.1.3 Bunge Limited

14.1.4 Wilmar International Limited

14.1.5 United Plantations Berhad

14.1.6 Unilever Plc

14.1.7 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

14.1.8 Mewah International Inc.

14.1.9 Cargill, Incorporated

14.1.10 Richardson International Limited

14.1.11 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (Iffco)

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Goodhope Asia Holdings Ltd.

14.2.2 Vega Foods

14.2.3 Welch, Holme & Clark Co., Inc.

14.2.4 Oleo Fats, Inc.

14.2.5 CSM Ingredients

14.2.6 AAK International

14.2.7 Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

14.2.8 Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.9 K S Oils

15 Adjacent Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gty17c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

