The Worldwide Fencing Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6% During 2021 to 2026
Jun 14, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fencing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Homeowners are seeking higher security and privacy, which is driving the demand in the residential market. The rise in commercial and residential building projects is increasing the demand for fencing. The high acceptance of PVC and other plastic materials are gaining traction in the global market. Metals segment to dominate owing to the increasing demand for barbed wire fences that provide higher security. The construction industry is one of the highest revenue generators in the market.
The recent trend of beautifying residents and commercial buildings is surging the demand for fencing globally. The fence around the house adds the overall effect, emphasizing the housing structure and setting the line of control for the people. The application of wood fences is prevalent in rural and semi-urban areas in the US and Canada. The continuous government investment towards public infrastructures such as government premises, public places, museums, and parks supports the growth of the fencing market worldwide.
The report considers the present scenario of the fencing market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fencing market during the forecast period:
- Rising Need of Fencing at National Borders
- Beautified Residential Fences Offering New Opportunities
- Introduction of New Technologies
- Rising Agricultural Projects and Need to Protect it From Animals.
According to the environmental concerns, aluminum in the metal segment is experiencing higher application as it has a higher recycling rate and lighter in weight compared to other metals. A high-performance metal fence is widely used in small industries as high-security applications where speed and production flow are higher, and safety is crucial. In India, Vedanta was the largest producer in the fencing industry, producing around 2.3 million tons.
Fence installation contractor is providing various advantages to business owners and homeowners. For big house projects, professionals are best for installing fences. Expert advice saves from costly fence installation errors, thereby fueling contractor fencing across the globe. The fencing professionals are acquainted with the legal requirements and ensuring their work adheres to regulations. The global contractor fencing market is growing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period.
Retail sales of fences are higher than online sales, as consumers prefer to shop for the fences in retail stores. Distributors often select the offline retail channel as it enables them to operate their business without high investments in marketing funds. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling heavy demand in the online distribution channels due to the restrictions imposed by the government agencies. Currently, the traditional retail segment faces intense competition from the online segment due to growing internet penetration.
Fixed fencing surrounds the perimeter of the land and is best suited for long-term use. The fixed fencing is well suited for long-term use and holds the animals much more effectively. Brick wall fence is most traditional, standard, and majorly used in yard fencing and is mainly preferred in residential colonies in India.
The growth for residential fencing in new construction projects is a significant driver to initiate new opportunities for the players. However, the demand for renovation and retrofit projects is relatively high across Europe. Government-funded projects are focused on high-cost efficiency, thus increasing the demand for plastic fences. Plastic fences are highly cost and thermally efficient than wood and metal counterparts. Chain link fence is becoming popular in the residential market as it requires low maintenance and low cost that keeps unwelcome guests away from your property.
Key Questions Answered
- How big is the global fencing market?
- Which region would dominate the fencing market?
- Who are the key players in the fencing market?
- What are the key trends in the fencing market?
- Which segment accounted for the largest fencing market share?
