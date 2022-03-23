The Worldwide Field Activity Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Activity Management Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Integration, and training and support)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global Field activity management Market size to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the field activity management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of field activity management solutions. Services are considered an important part as they are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of the clients. Based on services, the field activity management market has been segmented into consulting, implementation and integration, and training and support. These services help implement field activity management solutions in a cost-efficient manner to effectively accomplish business processes within the timeframe and budget.

SMEs are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, SMEs are expected to hold the largest market size in the present market, as SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing field activity management solutions to go global and manage workers in various locations as well as analyze and act toward better workforce satisfaction. Field activity helps SMEs by providing them with a personalized approach, centralized portal, advanced analytics, and broad suites that help drive employee engagement and tailor all aspects of the employees' workflow in a better way.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

Construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By vertical, construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate. Managing on-field technicians is a huge responsibility. It includes duties such as maintaining a detailed work log of field technicians, scheduling tasks for them so that their field time can be utilized properly and getting their reporting on a real-time basis. Field activity management solutions offer benefits such as reliable equipment tracking, better traceability, and improved customer communication with real-time notifications. Field activity management plays a critical role in the real estate service industry for ongoing property maintenance, with more and more organizations using mobile computing to improve communication with the field, increase productivity, streamline work processes, and enhance customer service and loyalty.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The field activity management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demand for securing and protecting critical data. The major reason for this high growth in APAC is the increasing digitalization among people and the rising infusion of automation at workplaces and government initiatives to promote technology adoption across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Field Activity Management Market

4.2 Deployment Mode: Market, 2021

4.3 North American Market, 2021

4.4 Asia-Pacific Market, 2021

4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Field Activity Management Solutions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics

5.2.1.4 Increase in Adoption of Byod

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Resistance from Field Workers to Adopt Automated Solutions

5.2.2.2 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Workforce Data Deployed on the Cloud

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Make Informed Decisions Among Enterprises

5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Field Activity Management Solutions by Smes

5.2.3.3 Emergence of Technologies, Such as Augmented Reality

5.2.3.4 Integration of IoT for Improved Experience

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Tracking the Workforce in Real-Time, Especially When They are Off-Field, is a Major Challenge

5.2.4.2 Ensuring the Safety and Liability Concerns for Workers Visiting Hazardous Locations is One of the Most Important Issues for Many Organizations

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.2 Ecosystem

5.3.3 Porter's Five Force Model

5.3.4 Technology Analysis

5.3.5 Patent Analysis

5.3.6 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.3.7 Use Cases

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges

5.4.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Field Activity Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Consulting

6.3.4 Integration and Implementation

6.3.5 Training and Support

7 Field Activity Management Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

8 Field Activity Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Field Activity Management Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom

9.2.1 Telecom: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Telecom: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Energy and Utilities

9.3.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Construction and Real Estate

9.4.1 Construction and Real Estate: Market Drivers

9.4.2 Construction and Real Estate: COVID-19 Impact

9.5 Manufacturing

9.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

9.5.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact

9.6 Agriculture

9.6.1 Agriculture: Market Drivers

9.6.2 Agriculture: COVID-19 Impact

9.7 Government

9.7.1 Government: Market Drivers

9.7.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact

9.8 Other Verticals

10 Field Activity Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Deals

11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leaders

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participants

11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.8 Company Market Ranking Analysis

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Esri

12.1.2 Sap

12.1.3 Bentley Systems

12.1.4 Fulcrum

12.1.5 Prontoforms

12.1.6 Onsource

12.1.7 Safetyculture

12.1.8 Field Safe Solutions

12.1.9 Gocanvas

12.1.10 Repsly

12.1.11 Fielda Inc

12.1.12 Fieldwire

12.2 Other Vendors

12.2.1 Fieldez

12.2.2 Fastfield

12.2.3 Mobilelogix, Inc.

12.2.4 Corrata

12.2.5 Thundermaps

12.2.6 Logistrics Services

12.2.7 Webuild

12.2.8 Smart Service

12.2.9 Device Magic

12.2.10 Forms on Fire

13 Adjacent/Related Market

14 Appendix

