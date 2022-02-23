The Worldwide Fire Resistance Cable Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Resistance Cable Market by Insulation Material and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fire resistance cable market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.



As the name implies, fire resistance cable is made to resist fire. One way of doing this is to design a fire resistance cable to maintain circuit integrity under critical conditions. The basic goal of a fire resistance wire is to keep flames from spreading and to prevent combustion. In residential, industrial, and commercial complexes, fire resistance cables are used in the wiring of fire resistance safety circuits, high-temperature installation conditions, and to monitor and measure services. Fire resistance cables are designed to keep circuits intact in the event of a fire and to ensure a safe evacuation free of smoke and poisonous chemicals.



The fire resistance cable market is expected to expand throughout the projected period, owing to advances in fire resistance cable quality as well as increased demand for fire resistance cables from the building and construction industry. The expansion of the fire resistance cable market has been aided by safety and security requirements in nations such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. However, the fire resistance cable market's expansion is constrained by volatile raw material prices. Increasing power generation around the world, on the other hand, is expected to provide growth prospects for the fire resistance cable market during the forecast period.



The global fire resistance cable market is segmented on the basis of insulation material, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of insulation material, the fire resistance cable market is divided into ethylene propylene rubber-insulated (EPR), low smoke zero halogen (LSZH), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), cross linked poly ethylene (XLPE) and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive & transportation, building & construction, energy, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in this fire resistance cable market report include EL Sewedy Electric Company, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Limited, Nexans S.A., NKT Group, Prysmian Group, Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., and Tratos Limited. The global fire resistance cable market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the fire resistance cable market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for fire-resistance cables for fire safety & protection

3.4.1.2. Commercialization of renewable energy

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Increase in raw materials prices

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in demand for fire-resistance cables for power generation

3.5. Patent analysis, 2015-2020

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by country

3.6. Impact of government rules and regulations

3.6.1. Green Technology

3.6.2. EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR)

3.7. Impact of Corona (COVID-19) outbreak on the fire resistance cable market

3.8. Pricing analysis



CHAPTER 4: FIRE RESISTANCE CABLE MARKET, BY INSULATION MATERIAL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Ethylene propylene rubber-insulated (EPR)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Low smoke zero halogen (LSZH)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Cross linked poly ethylene (XLPE)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FIRE RESISTANCE CABLE MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Automotive & transportation

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Building & construction

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Energy

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.5. Manufacturing

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FIRE RESISTANCE CABLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

7.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

7.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

7.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

7.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

7.5.1. Agreement

7.5.2. Expansions

7.5.3. Acquisition



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES:

8.1. EL Sewedy Electric Company

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Leoni AG

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. LS Cable & System Limited

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.5. Nexans S.A.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. NKT Group

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Prysmian Group

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Tratos Limited

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtjum5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets