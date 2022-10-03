The Worldwide Flight Simulator Industry is Projected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flight Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial, Military, UAVs), Type (Full Flight, Flight Training Device, Full Mission, Fixed based), Method (Virtual, Synthetic), Solution (Products, Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flight Simulator market size is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2022 to USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The increasing demand for flight simulators is driven by the need to train pilots to meet the increasing demand for air travel. Flight simulators enable pilots to perform various flying activities while reducing the dangers that would otherwise be involved. Another key aspect projected to contribute to the growth of the flight simulator market is the rising adoption of virtual pilot training to enhance aviation safety.

The UAV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the platform segment during the forecast period

The flight simulator market is segmented into commercial, military, and UAV platforms. In 2020, the commercial segment accounted for a larger market share. The increase in commercial air travel has produced a demand for active, efficient pilots, which has created a demand for flight simulators. Because of globalization, more individuals are flying for business and pleasure, which has increased the demand for commercial airline pilots.

During the forecast period, revenue from the UAV segment is expected to expand rapidly. The rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial and defense applications propels the segment's revenue growth. Several defense agencies are investing in the development of high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) and medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance.

The synthetic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the method, the flight simulator market has been segmented into synthetic and virtual. Adopting the synthetic simulation method for military training is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the flight simulator market growth. Growing demand for pilots in the aviation industry, acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety, and the need to reduce the cost of pilot training are the major factors driving the virtual training method in the flight simulator market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

North America is the largest region in terms of aircraft flight operations. The rise in demand for innovative systems for pilot training and certification for new pilots by airlines in the region contributes to the growth of the market in this region. The growing market for UAVs within the region is projected to drive the demand for flight simulators for UAVs.

Furthermore, there has been an acceleration in the production of flight simulators to fill the significant orders for unmanned aerial vehicles. Established companies, such as CAE Inc. (US), FlightSafety International (US), Boeing Company (US), and L3Harris Technologies (US), are enhancing their R&D efforts to develop new products to cater to market trends and the significant demand for flight simulators from the aerospace & defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Flight Simulator Market

4.2 Flight Simulator Market, by Method

4.3 Flight Simulator Market, by Platform

4.4 Flight Simulator Market, by Military Platform

4.5 Flight Simulator Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Pilots

5.2.1.2 Acceptance of Virtual Pilot Training

5.2.1.3 Need for Cost-Cutting in Pilot Training

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Longer Product Lifecycle

5.2.2.2 Lack of Interoperability

5.2.2.3 High Cost of Simulators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Simulators for Unmanned Aerial Systems

5.2.3.2 Usage in Air Accident Investigations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Approvals

5.2.4.2 Reduction of Weight and Size to Maintain Advanced Features

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Flight Simulator Market

5.4 Flight Simulator Market Ecosystem

5.4.1 Prominent Companies

5.4.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.4.3 End-Users

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Digital Twin

5.5.2 Simulation in Iot

5.5.2.1 Importance of Simulation in Iot

5.5.2.2 Functions of Simulation in Iot

5.5.3 Smart Simulation with Virtual Reality (Vr)

5.6 Use Case Analysis

5.6.1 Use Case: Remote Collaboration on Defense Projects

5.6.2 Use Case: Maintaining Defense and Engineering Equipment

5.6.3 Use Case: Military Aircraft Simulation and Training

5.7 Value Chain Analysis of Flight Simulator Market

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Operational Data

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Full Combat and Mission Training in Dome Trainer Environments

6.2.2 Bluefire Technology

6.2.3 Synthetic Training Environment

6.2.4 Night Vision Training Systems

6.2.5 Real-Time Computer Image Generation

6.2.6 Optimal Motion-Cueing Technology

6.2.7 Reconfigurable Flight Simulation and Training

6.2.8 Gladiator Simulation Programme

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Asymmetric Military Simulation and Training System Operations

6.4.2 Artificial Intelligence

6.4.3 3D Printing

6.4.4 Internet of Things

6.4.5 Robotic Process Automation

6.4.6 Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

6.4.7 Digital Twin

6.4.8 Ar & Vr

6.4.9 5G

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 Flight Simulator Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Products

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.1.1 Procurement of Hardware Components by Simulator Manufacturers

7.2.2 Software

7.2.2.1 Integration of Multiple Sensors with Single Training Systems

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Hardware Upgrades

7.3.1.1 Rapid Modernization of Existing Airborne, Land, and Maritime Platforms

7.3.2 Software Upgrades

7.3.2.1 Updates and New Features, Programs, and Algorithms

7.3.3 Maintenance & Support

7.3.3.1 Introduction of New Technologies

8 Flight Simulator Market, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Increasing Deliveries of Different Narrow-Body Aircraft Models

8.2.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

8.2.2.1 Represents Market for Airbus and Boeing Aircraft Simulators

8.2.3 Extra Wide-Body Aircraft

8.2.3.1 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Driving Demand for New Aircraft and Highly Skilled Pilots

8.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

8.2.4.1 Regional Aircraft Include Atr, Crj, Q 400, and Erj Aircraft Series Simulators

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Helicopters

8.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for New Pilots to Operate Superior and Powerful Engine Helicopters

8.3.2 Combat Aircraft

8.3.2.1 Procurement of Combat Aircraft and Real-Time Combat Experience Training

8.3.3 Training Aircraft

8.3.3.1 Growing Use of Virtual Simulation for Pilot Training

8.3.4 Transport Aircraft

8.3.4.1 Used for Transportation of Supplies During Critical Missions

8.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

9 Flight Simulator Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flight Training Devices

9.2.1 Need for Pilot Training to Support Aircrews and Cadet Pilots

9.3 Full Flight Simulators

9.3.1 Demand for Efficiency and Effectiveness in Pilot Training

9.4 Full Mission Flight Simulators

9.4.1 Simulation of Realistic Flight Training

9.5 Fixed Base Simulators

9.5.1 Integration of Gaming Platforms

10 Flight Simulator Market, by Method

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Synthetic

10.2.1 Synthetic Simulation Methods Increasingly Used

10.3 Virtual

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Training Methods to Drive Market

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players, 2021

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Flight Simulator Market Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1.1 Stars

12.4.1.2 Pervasive Companies

12.4.1.3 Emerging Leaders

12.4.1.4 Participants

12.4.2 Flight Simulator Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)

12.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2.2 Responsive Companies

12.4.2.3 Starting Blocks

12.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

12.4.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking

12.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches

12.5.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Cae Inc.

13.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.2.3 Thales Sa

13.2.4 Indra Sistemas Sa

13.2.5 Flightsafety International

13.2.6 Saab Ab

13.2.7 The Boeing Company

13.2.8 Raytheon Technologies

13.2.9 Airbus S.A.S.

13.2.10 Tru Simulation + Training Inc.

13.2.11 Elite Simulation Solutions

13.2.12 Frasca International, Inc.

13.2.13 Simcom Aviation Training

13.2.14 Precision Flight Controls, Inc.

13.2.15 Avion Group

13.2.16 Leonardo S.P.A.

13.2.17 Faac Inc.

13.2.18 Eca Group

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Tecknotrove Systems (I) Pvt Ltd

13.3.2 Quantum 3D

13.3.3 Simlat Uas & Isr Training Solutions

13.3.4 Fidelity Technologies Corporation

13.3.5 Euramec

13.3.6 Pacific Simulators

13.3.7 Avt Simulation

14 Appendix

