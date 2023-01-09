The Worldwide Flow Cytometry Industry is Expected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2027: Increasing Trend Toward Single Cell Analysis Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry: Products, Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for flow cytometry, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their position in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding flow cytometry products and services. Segmentation is based on technology type, product type, application, end user and region.

Industry growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities in flow cytometry market are also discussed in detail. The report also provides information on the flow cytometry market's competitive landscape, features elaborative company profiles and discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Also included in the report are a relevant patent analysis and new developments in terms of flow cytometry technology. The latest news articles about new products, acquisitions and collaborations related to the flow cytometry market are covered in sufficient detail.

Report Includes

47 data tables and 28 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for flow cytometry products, technologies and applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) from 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the upcoming market potential for flow cytometry industry and innovation-driven applications of flow cytometry technology, and major regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global flow cytometry market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology type, application, end-user, and region

Discussion of market dynamics that impact the growth of the market for flow cytometry products, applications in basic and clinical research, market regulations, industry structure, and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

Review of the key patent grants on flow cytometry products and applications by each major category, along with the new developments and emerging trends in the flow cytometry market

Competitive landscape of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of flow cytometry products, their market share analysis, financial performance, and major growth strategies within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of leading industry players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview of Flow Cytometry

3.2 Principles and Components of Flow Cytometry

3.2.1 Fluidic System

3.2.2 Optics

3.2.3 Sample Preparation

3.2.4 Controls

3.2.5 Reagent Concentration

3.2.6 Preparation of Single Cell Suspensions

3.3 Types of Flow Cytometry

3.3.1 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

3.3.2 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

3.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Flow Cytometry

3.5 Flow Cytometry Instruments

3.5.1 Cell Analyzers

3.5.2 Cell Sorters

3.6 Applications of Flow Cytometry

Chapter 4 Analysis of Market Trends and Opportunities

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Trend Toward Single Cell Analysis

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Flow Cytometers

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry in Clinical Applications

4.1.4 Increasing Availability of Specialized Flow Cytometry Products

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Instruments

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness

4.2.3 Lack of Trained Personnel

4.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Landscape

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Flow Cytometry Workflow Automation

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Cellular Therapy Development

Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.1 Overview

5.2 Covid-19 Impact on the Flow Cytometry Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Market for Flow Cytometry, by Technology Type

6.2.1 Market Shares

6.3 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Revenue

6.4 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Revenue

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Market for Flow Cytometry, by Product Type

7.2.1 Market Shares

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Revenue

7.4 Instruments Market, by Type

7.4.1 Market Shares

7.4.2 Cell Analyzers

7.4.3 Cell Sorters

7.5 Reagents, Consumables and Accessories

7.5.1 Market Overview

7.5.2 Market Revenue

7.6 Software and Services

7.6.1 Market Overview

7.6.2 Market Revenue

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Market for Flow Cytometry, by Application

8.2.1 Market Shares

8.3 Clinical Applications

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Revenue

8.3.3 Market Shares

8.3.4 Cancer/Immuno-Oncology

8.3.5 Hematology Malignancies

8.3.6 Infectious And/Or Immunodeficiency Disorders

8.3.7 Organ Transplantation

8.3.8 Other Clinical Applications

8.4 Basic Research Applications

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Revenue

8.4.3 Market Shares

8.4.4 Cell Sorting

8.4.5 Cell Cycle Analysis and Cell Proliferation

8.4.6 Apoptosis

8.4.7 Transfection and Cell Viability

8.4.8 Other Basic Research Applications

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Market for Flow Cytometry, by End-user

9.2.1 Market Shares

9.3 Research Institutes and Universities

9.3.1 Market Overview

9.3.2 Market Revenue

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Cros

9.4.1 Market Overview

9.4.2 Market Revenue

9.5 Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

9.5.1 Market Overview

9.5.2 Market Revenue

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market for Flow Cytometry, by Region

10.3 North America

10.3.1 North American Market, by Product Type

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 European Market, by Product Type

10.5 Emerging Markets

10.5.1 Emerging Market, by Product Type

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

11.1 Analyses: Key Players, Competitors and Market

11.2 Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers of Flow Cytometry Products

11.2.1 Instruments

11.2.2 Reagents, Consumables and Accessories

11.2.3 Software and Services

Chapter 12 Patents

12.1 Patent Analysis

12.2 Patent Review, by Year

12.3 Patent Review, by Company

12.4 Patent Review, by Country

12.5 Patent Review, by Assignee

Chapter 13 New Developments

13.1 New Developments in Flow Cytometry Technologies

13.1.1 New Product Launches

13.1.2 New Technologies

13.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Applied Cytometry

Bangs Laboratory Inc.

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.)

(Danaher Corp.) Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Biolegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytonome/St LLC

De Novo Software (By Dotmatics)

Luminex Corp. (A Diasorin S.P.A Co.)

Merck Kgaa

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. Kg

Nanocellect Biomedical Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Sartorius AG

Sony Biotechnology Inc.

Standard Biotools

Stratedigm Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

